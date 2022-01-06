FaZe Swagg shows off the “best AR in Warzone after update”

There’s a lot of great options in the meta when it comes to ARs in Warzone, but Swagg is convinced that the Cooper Carbine is definitely the best of the bunch.

When it comes to picking an AR in Warzone Pacific, a lot of players immediately gravitate towards the STG44. With a 6.1% overall pick rate and a range of viable builds, the weapon still holds the top spot as the most popular AR in the game.

Despite this, now we’re in 2022, Warzone YouTuber Swagg thinks the Cooper Carbine is a better choice on Caldera.

Sitting slightly behind the STG44 when it comes to popularity, the Vanguard gun can be customized for both close and long-range engagements, making it incredibly versatile.

In his latest video, Swagg transformed the weapon into a top-tier medium-range AR that deals a serious amount of damage, and he even included his full build for players to test in their matches.

Swagg’s Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: “22 Cooper Custom

“22 Cooper Custom Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk2: Fully Loaded

Unlike the majority of Cooper Carbine setups that maximize the gun’s damage at close-quarters, Swagg focuses on turning the weapon into a force at medium to long range.

With the MX Silencer, “22 Cooper Custom, and Lengthened ammo the Cooper tears down opponents with ease, especially when using the G16 2.5x optic.

Don’t forget to run the m1941 Hand Stop and Polymer Grip to bolster the gun’s recoil and allow you to lock onto targets from a distance.

It’s worth noting that you may want to run Overkill with this loadout just in case any enemies push your position. We recommend taking the MP40 or even the MAC-10 just so you’re ready for any kind of gunfight.

This is definitely a setup worth experimenting with in early 2022, and as the gun currently sits outside the top five most popular weapons, it may dodge a lot of the nerfs coming in future updates.

Don’t forget, all class setups come down to preference so make sure to change any attachments that don’t fit your playstyle, it could have a huge impact on your performance in-game.