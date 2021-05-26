 FaZe Swagg shows off new "top-tier" Bullfrog Warzone loadout - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

FaZe Swagg shows off new “top-tier” Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Published: 26/May/2021 15:36

by Alex Garton
FaZe Swagg Bullfrog loadout
Twitch: Swagg/Raven Software

Share

Swagg

With the Bullfrog becoming more and more popular each day in Warzone, FaZe Swagg has unveiled a “top-tier” loadout for the deadly SMG that can completely take over a game.

Warzone’s huge mid-season update brought a series of new features for players to get stuck into. From the brand new Verdansk POIs to the 80s Action Heroes operators, there were certainly a number of exciting additions to check out.

On top of this, since the update, the community has begun experimenting with a range of new weapons. Although the double AR loadout is the preferred setup for a lot of Warzone players, the Bullfrog is being labeled as a top-tier option in the SMG category.

Advertisement

The question is, what are the best attachments and loadout for the weapon?

Bullfrog loadout swagg
Treyarch/Activision
The Bullfrog is a great close to medium range weapon in Warzone.

FaZe Swagg’s “top-tier” Bullfrog loadout

With the Warzone meta being relatively open at the moment, players are using a wide range of weapons across Verdansk. Although this is significantly better than the dark days of the MAC-10 and DMR-14, it can be difficult to choose which weapon to use in your games.

Well, according to FaZe Swagg, it’s time you picked up the Bullfrog and began slaying opponents at close to medium range. This lethal SMG has been labeled as “top-tier” by the YouTuber and Twitch streamer, with him even sharing his own loadout for the gun.

Advertisement

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force
  • Laser: KGB Target Designator
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: 65 Round Speed Mag

Swagg drops a 34 kill game with Bullfrog during the video showing why so many Warzone players are making this SMG their go-to weapon.

Keep in mind, this setup is designed for players who are looking to push aggressively and take close-range gunfights with enemies. If you’re a player who prefers to sit back and take skirmishes from afar, you may be better off checking out Swagg’s RAM-7 loadout.

However, if you’re looking for a dominant SMG class setup with a lot of mobility, you can’t go wrong with Swagg’s custom-built Bullfrog.

Advertisement
Advertisement