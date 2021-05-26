FaZe Swagg shows off new "top-tier" Bullfrog Warzone loadout - Dexerto

With the Bullfrog becoming more and more popular each day in Warzone, FaZe Swagg has unveiled a “top-tier” loadout for the deadly SMG that can completely take over a game.

Warzone’s huge mid-season update brought a series of new features for players to get stuck into. From the brand new Verdansk POIs to the 80s Action Heroes operators, there were certainly a number of exciting additions to check out.

On top of this, since the update, the community has begun experimenting with a range of new weapons. Although the double AR loadout is the preferred setup for a lot of Warzone players, the Bullfrog is being labeled as a top-tier option in the SMG category.

Advertisement

The question is, what are the best attachments and loadout for the weapon?

FaZe Swagg’s “top-tier” Bullfrog loadout

With the Warzone meta being relatively open at the moment, players are using a wide range of weapons across Verdansk. Although this is significantly better than the dark days of the MAC-10 and DMR-14, it can be difficult to choose which weapon to use in your games.

Read More: Dr Disrespect calls out NICKMERCS for quitting HusKerrs Warzone lobby

Well, according to FaZe Swagg, it’s time you picked up the Bullfrog and began slaying opponents at close to medium range. This lethal SMG has been labeled as “top-tier” by the YouTuber and Twitch streamer, with him even sharing his own loadout for the gun.

Advertisement

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

7.4″ Task Force Laser: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: 65 Round Speed Mag

Swagg drops a 34 kill game with Bullfrog during the video showing why so many Warzone players are making this SMG their go-to weapon.

Keep in mind, this setup is designed for players who are looking to push aggressively and take close-range gunfights with enemies. If you’re a player who prefers to sit back and take skirmishes from afar, you may be better off checking out Swagg’s RAM-7 loadout.

However, if you’re looking for a dominant SMG class setup with a lot of mobility, you can’t go wrong with Swagg’s custom-built Bullfrog.