FaZe Swagg shows off new Warzone RAM 7 loadout after AMAX nerf - Dexerto

With the Warzone meta being so wide open in Season 3, many top names have been testing out the RAM-7 — and FaZe Clan’s Swagg has given us a loadout that will tear through opponents.

The RAM has been in Warzone since it launched, a Modern Warfare assault rifle that rarely got to see much action either in the battle royale or in multiplayer.

Of course, it has had its fans over the last year or so, including Tfue who is seeing a resurgence with his return to Warzone.

It’s never really been a meta weapon, however, but with how balanced the weapons are in Season 3, it’s definitely seeing a huge upheaval in use.

Swagg’s RAM-7 Warzone class

With the AMAX being nerfed and many viable assault rifles in Verdansk, the RAM-7 definitely offers something slightly more refreshing in comparison to other ARs.

Excelling at medium range but with a real diversity to how you can use it, here’s how Swagg builds out his RAM-7 in Warzone.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Ranger

FSS Ranger Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Rnd Mags

Swagg clocks up a 27-kill game in the video and does a great job showcasing how lethal the RAM-7 can be.

So long as you control the recoil, it truly tears opponents apart, and can be utilized in just about any gunfight at any range. Perhaps the best part about the RAM, though, is that this versatility allows you to really try out other attachments and get a feel for what works for you.

It’s definitely capable of laying down some serious damage in mid-range fights, so you could opt for the iron sight and add a Perk, Stock, or Rear Grip to your loadout. With the meta being wide open right now, it’s well worth giving Swagg’s RAM-7 a go.