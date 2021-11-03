Everything in CoD Mobile Season 10 update: New maps, weapons, modes, more

CoD Mobile Season 10 is fast approaching, with the handheld title set to introduce even more maps, weapons, and modes to the mix. Before the major update arrives, here’s an early look at everything on the way.

With CoD Mobile Season 9 now well underway, many are already looking ahead to what’s on the horizon. As usual with the free-to-play game, each month brings a heaping serve of new content and Season 10 is set to be no different.

From the usual assortment of maps and weapons to brand new gameplay features and modes, there’s always plenty to be excited about.

Advertisement

Before CoD Mobile Season 10 arrives, here’s an early rundown on everything we know thus far.

New CoD Mobile Season 10 release date

No official date is locked in for CoD Mobile’s Season 10 update.

Based on the current timeline of Season 9, however, we can make an educated guess when it might arrive. The Season 9 Battle Pass is set to expire on Thursday, November 18. Given new seasons always follow right away, it’s safe to expect the CoD Mobile Season 10 update on Thursday, November 18 as well.

We’ll keep you posted here as developers confirm the Season 10 release date.

New CoD Mobile Season 10 weapons

Four new CoD Mobile weapons have been leaked through the latest Test Server. While some could be safe bets for the Season 10 update, it’s worth taking these with a grain of salt for now. Some will most likely be held for future seasons, if they ever see the light of day at all.

Advertisement

With that said, the four new CoD Mobile weapons are as follows:

Sniper Rifle: SVD Dragunov

SMG: P90

LMG: PKM

Launcher: D13 Sector

Three of these weapons featured in Modern Warfare 2019 while the D13 Sector appeared in Black Ops 3. There’s no telling for now which guns may be featured in Season 10, but we’ll keep you updated here as details are confirmed.

New CoD Mobile Season 10 maps

While it’s early days yet, one upcoming map already appears to have been confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 10.

Vacant from Modern Warfare 2019 is supposedly on the way, as the small map looks to be making its way to the handheld experience. Having first appeared in 2007, the popular map has been remade a number of times ever since. The CoD Mobile port appears to be taking from the 2019 Modern Warfare iteration.

Advertisement

Given recent patterns, there’s a good chance at least one more map could be in the pipeline as well. We’ll keep you up to speed right here on any new additions.

New CoD Mobile Season 10 Operator Skill: Munitions Box

CoD Mobile Season 10 appears to be adding a new Operator Skill to the mix. Similar to how the Field Upgrade works in mainline CoD entries, the Munitions Box will soon allow CoD Mobile players to restock their team.

Upon dropping a Munitions Box into the map, you and your teammates can get max ammo once again. Moreover, shooting the box can also damage nearby foes once you’re done with it.

Advertisement

New CoD Mobile Season 10 Scorestreak: Energy Storm

Also live on the latest CoD Mobile test build is an entirely new Scorestreak. Known as the Energy Storm, this devastating unlock casts an enormous beam of energy at a specific point on the map, damaging anything in close proximity.

There’s currently no telling how much score you’ll need to use this streak in game. Though with the Season 10 update fast approaching, we’re sure to have specific details in the near future.

CoD Mobile Season 10 Undead Siege update

Undead Siege is one of the newer additions to CoD Mobile, but despite how recently it arrived, a new variant is already on the way. Undead Siege Hell Mode was spotted in the latest test build, a likely indication it’ll appear in the Season 10 update.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Mobile players outraged by Halloween cosmetic prices

We’re unsure exactly how this mode may work, though it sounds like a more challenging option for Undead Siege masters.

Undead Siege – Hell Mode is coming soon. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/bOwVoYVuZn — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) November 2, 2021

Be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest details in the leadup to CoD Mobile Season 10.