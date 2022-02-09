Every new CoD Vanguard weapon in Season 2 update: KG M40, Whitley LMG, more

The Call of Duty Vanguard devs are bringing four new weapons to Warzone and Multiplayer in the Season 2 update including a KG M40 assault rifle and Armaguerra 43 SMG, among others.

Sledgehammer and Raven Software are going big with Season 2 of Vanguard and Warzone. Not only is there a brand new Zombies experience for players, but Caldera is set for a few map changes in the big update.

The CoD arsenal is also expanding with the inclusion of an array of guns to bolster the game’s light machine gun, assault rifle, submachine gun, and melee weapon classifications.

Some will be made available immediately when Vanguard’s Season 2 Battle Pass drops while others will come throughout the season.

KG M40 LMG

Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone will get the KG M40 LMG at launch through the Battle Pass, which the devs are lauding as a “workhorse assault rifle.”

The M40 will have the second-best damage per shot among ARs with over 600 RPM to boot. If players can cope with its recoil problems, then it could be a great option for mid-to-long distance scenarios.

Whitley LMG

The fifth Vanguard LMG is aiming to give players a long-range heavy option once the Season 2 Battle Pass drops.

It will have the best damage per shot compared to other Vanguard LMGs and will be highly customizable for CoD players to fine-tune it to their preference.

Ice Axe

Along with the Alps map, Vanguard players will be getting a new Ice Axe melee/throwable which will deliver a one-hit kill option for loadouts.

The devs didn’t give an exact date for its release but the Ice Axe will be available sometime after the Vanguard Season 2 patch drops.

Armaguerra 43 SMG

Vanguard players could find their new favorite SMG in the Armaguerra 43 planned for release sometime in Season 2.

It will have a “very high rate of fire” which will be best suited for short to medium range battles. Depending on how it synergizes with different perks, the new SMG could be a challenger to the popular MP40.

Every patch the Call of Duty developers try to give people exciting new armaments for Warzone and Vanguard, and Season 2 looks like it’ll continue that trend with its upcoming array of weapons.