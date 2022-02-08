HusKerrs breaks down key changes Warzone needs ahead of Season 2 launch

With Season 2 of Warzone Pacific right around the corner, a number of players have started making their wishlists for the next chapter of Caldera — including top pro Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas.

Caldera and the CoD: Vanguard integration launched at the end of 2021 to very mixed opinions, with some players wanting to return to Verdansk or see some major changes to improve the game.

While opinions have been split on the first season of Warzone Pacific, there are some changes that most agree on.

In a post on Twitter on February 7, just a week before Season 2 was due to kick off, HusKerrs listed some of his main gripes with the game and changes he wants to see implemented. Saying that these things would “drastically improve” Warzone, he listed:

Increase base health by 50

Nerf Bren and buff bullet velocity on Vanguard ARs to match CW/MW ARs

Change dead silence spawn rate to that of stopping power at the end of Verdansk

Nerf incendiary

Some of these things are features that players have called for for a long time. Base health has long been an issue, with players believing that the TTK is too fast, hence the popularity of the Iron Trials mode.

Players have always wanted a Bren nerf and changes to bullet velocity for some time, while Dead Silence has been divisive ever since day one on Verdansk back in March 2020.

In the replies, players called for other changes such as the removal of Peak, aim assist nerfs, increased player count and more, making for a pretty long list of things players want to see happen in Warzone.

With Season 2 arriving on Monday, February 14, it’s not long to wait to find out what exactly is happening, anyway — and maybe HusKerrs will get some of his wishes answered.