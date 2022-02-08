Vanguard Zombies Season 2 Roadmap revealed: Wonder weapons, new map, full patch notes

The next chapter in Vanguard Zombies is coming with the Season 2 roadmap revealing the return of the Ray Gun, the Terra Maledicta map, as well as a map easter egg inspired by Black Ops II’s “Origins.”
Along with the Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 content drops, Zombies players are going to tons of new gameplay aspects to explore for the upcoming weeks.
Sledgehammer Games are aiming to give CoD players a classic Zombies experience in the Vanguard Season 2 patch. Veteran players will feel right at home since everything from weapons and map quests is getting a revamp for Vanguard Zombies’ sixth objective.
Everything in Zombies should be coming with the Vanguard Season 2 when the update drops on February 10 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT. Check out the full Zombie patch notes below, courtesy of Sledgehammer.
Vanguard Season 2 Zombies patch notes
VANGUARD ZOMBIES
- Dimensions shift and the Dark Aether opens. The undead assault heats up in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, where a portal to the Dark Aether opens alongside other new arenas…
- A new Artifact gives you strength to conquer the Deceiver. Vercanna the Last joins the fight to tend to your squad’s wounds with Healing Aura… and aid against the three-faced Zaballa the Deceiver.
- Wonder Weapons to aid with new Objective & Story Quest. Wield the Ray Gun and Decimator Shield alongside new armaments as you partake in Sacrifice and uncover the secret to defeating Kortifex.
New Hub Map and Arenas — “Terra Maledicta”
“Der Anfang” was only the beginning. As the undead army prepares to invade a new front, Krafft and company take the fight to Von List in “Terra Maledicta,” a new Zombies experience set in Egypt’s Eastern Desert and abroad.
Gateways to new arenas will open, including the Dark Aether itself in an entirely new location for Vanguard Zombies. Professor Krafft and his Special Forces fighters have established a “beachhead” within the Dark Aether in the fight against Von List, where they’ll risk everything to obtain a lost page from the Tome of Rituals.
New Ally and Foe: Vercanna the Last and Zaballa the Deceiver
The Dark Aether entities continue a supernatural war through the mortal world as a new ally appears and a powerful enemy makes her presence known.
New Artifact Power from Vercanna the Last: Healing Aura
Vercanna the Last is the latest Dark Aether entity to lend her powers to the battle against Von List and Kortifex. A newcomer to our world, Vercanna seeks revenge on Kortifex for wiping out her entire clan. She is the Last of her kind, and joins Krafft’s allies at a crucial moment in the war on the undead.
Her elemental command of Life Energy through her Artifact, the Wand of the Wilds, grants the player the Healing Aura ability that can be crucial in combat. By default, activating her Artifact will send beams of light down on all Operators, instantly bringing them back to full health.
Healing Aura’s base ability and upgrade tiers include:
- Tier I (Base): The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna’s Life Energy to instantly heal yourself and allies to full health.
- Tier II: Knockdown normal enemies and stun Special enemies near each player.
- Tier III: Revive all downed allies.
- Tier IV: Revived allies have their lost Perks returned.
- Tier V: The Life Energy persists at each player’s location for 10 seconds and continues to heal and revive players.
Zaballa the Deceiver — A Cunning and Shifty Trickster
Those brave enough to survive in “Der Anfang” or “Terra Maledicta” for multiple rounds will come across Zaballa the Deceiver, a powerful enforcer from the Dark Aether unleashed upon the world by Kortifex. For thousands of years, she served Kortifex as one of his “Sisters of Agony,” and her deep history with the existing Dark Aether entities means they all have scores to settle with her.
A chaotic evil charlatan with a devious sense of humor, Zaballa’s true face hides behind three masks. These give her the strength to hover away from Operators, striking beneath the surface with electrical eruptions at a moment’s notice.
Although she is resistant to many forms of attack, that which gives her energy could also be her greatest weakness…
Wonder Weapons Return, Both Old and New
Our Special Forces Operators already have access to dozens of ballistic-based weapons, as well as some melee tools, to fend off the undead. But in Season Two, the four new weapons across Vanguard and Warzone are just the beginning of what Zombies fans can expect in their arsenals.
Through a bit of exploration, elite skill, and perhaps some divine intervention, Operators can wield two Wonder Weapons: energy-based arms with mysterious origins and herculean effects in battle.
Explore “Terra Maledicta” to discover the Decimator Shield, an all-new Wonder Weapon offering superior protection and the mighty Decimation Blast ability. With a unique personality of its own, the Decimator is only too happy to help Krafft’s freedom fighters take down Von List’s undead army.
The other Wonder Weapon is one that veterans will be familiar with: the classic Ray Gun returns to Zombies! The gold — or rather, bright red — standard for Wonder Weapons since Call of Duty®: World at War, the Ray Gun fires circular enemy beams that can tear zombies apart in just one shot. Look for it in the Mystery Box, or as a lucky loot drop during a match.
New Sacrifice Objective, Story Quest, and Side Easter Eggs
Vanguard Zombies’ sixth Objective calls upon players to disrupt a gruesome Dark Aether blood-magic ceremony. Grotesque structures known as Syphoncores will suck the essence out of the surrounding undead. Once they feed, the Syphoncores will spawn more zombies than they consumed, unleashing the horde upon the world. Prevent the zombies from filling all three, and the dark ceremony will be thwarted.
“Terra Maledicta” also presents players with a special Story Quest that introduces Vercanna the Last to the action and gives players access to the mighty Decimator Shield. A series of special tasks and narrative revelations will advance the Dark Aether saga, as players search for a missing page from the Tome of Rituals that may be the key to defeating Von List and Kortifex.
In addition, side Easter Eggs are returning in Vanguard Zombies, this time inspired by the classic “Origins” map from Black Ops II. Pick up a shovel and find loot hidden throughout the Eastern Desert, and dig even deeper to uncover all the secrets “Terra Maledicta” has to offer.
New Covenant: Artifact Ward
A new ability joins the Altar of Covenants with three tiers of rarity. Equip Artifact Ward for a chance to trigger your Artifact for free when hit by a melee attack from the rear, which can come in clutch when your squad’s in trouble during higher rounds.
Artifact Ward’s three rarities are as follows:
- Rare: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a chance to trigger your Artifact
- Epic: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.
- Legendary: Being hit by a melee attack anywhere has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.