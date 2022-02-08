Vanguard Zombies Season 2 Roadmap revealed: Wonder weapons, new map, full patch notes

The next chapter in Vanguard Zombies is coming with the Season 2 roadmap revealing the return of the Ray Gun, the Terra Maledicta map, as well as a map easter egg inspired by Black Ops II’s “Origins.”

Along with the Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 content drops, Zombies players are going to tons of new gameplay aspects to explore for the upcoming weeks.

Sledgehammer Games are aiming to give CoD players a classic Zombies experience in the Vanguard Season 2 patch. Veteran players will feel right at home since everything from weapons and map quests is getting a revamp for Vanguard Zombies’ sixth objective.

Everything in Zombies should be coming with the Vanguard Season 2 when the update drops on February 10 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT. Check out the full Zombie patch notes below, courtesy of Sledgehammer.

Vanguard Season 2 Zombies patch notes