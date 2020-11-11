 CoD pro Enable announces Warzone plans following CDL retirement - Dexerto
CoD pro Enable announces Warzone plans following CDL retirement

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:14 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 12:55

by Albert Petrosyan
Veteran professional Call of Duty player, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, has announced his retirement from the esport, and revealed he’ll pursue a competitive career in Warzone.

In a year that’s already had Call of Duty legends such as Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow and Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan call it quits, the competitive scene now sees another one of its biggest names hang up the sticks.

Enable announced his retirement on November 11 via an emotional YouTube video; “It’s the right time, it’s the right move. I’m retiring from professional Call of Duty.”

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while. When you’ve been doing something for as long as I have, you got to know when it’s time to start something new, to refresh yourself, refresh your mind, because this is all I’ve ever done.”

Despite retiring from the traditional competitive CoD scene, Enable isn’t going anywhere and has instead announced that the next step of his career will be playing Warzone, Call of Duty’s popular Battle Royale variant, as well as a “great” opportunity that he will speak about at a later date.

“I definitely will be competing, just not in another game,” he said. “Next year, along with the opportunity I’m going to take, I plan on competing in Warzone. I want to give it a shot, it’ll be something I’ll be able to take seriously, I’ll be able to compete – have some sort of competition, which is what I need. I’m definitely not fully gone but it won’t be what you guys are used to.”

As for whether he’ll ever return to pro-CoD, the 26-year-old isn’t ready to completely close that chapter yet: “I don’t want to say there’s no chance; at this point in time, I think I’m done for good but I won’t say there’s a 0% chance. If the opportunity is right and it makes sense, then I will come back and compete.”

Enable made his professional gaming debut in 2006 and would spend the first several years of his career as a Halo pro, competing for teams like Dynasty and Status Quo.

He made his transition to Call of Duty in late 2013, and in the seven years that followed, Enable featured for some prominent teams, including FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, Team Kaliber, Evil Geniuses, and even OpTic Gaming, to whom he was loaned out to for a couple of European tournaments.

After CoD esports’ switch to franchising and the CDL in 2019, he was picked up by the Seattle Surge but ultimately got demoted to the bench after a slow start to the season. Prior to his announcement, it was rumored that 100 Thieves were considering Enable for their vacant fourth starter position, but he shut that down shortly after LA Thieves was announced.

His accolades include eight major tournament victories, back-to-back second-place finishes at the CoD World League Championships in 2018 and 2019, and a third-place finish at the 2015 Champs.

Secret Warzone ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade discovered

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:49

by Alex Garton
Attaching C4 to a drone has become a hilarious tactic for Warzone players worldwide. Now, Infinity Ward has combined the two objects into a singular device and added the ‘Bomb Drone’ to the game.

It has become a tradition for Call of Duty players to attach C4 to objects they’re not supposed to. Black Ops players will remember attaching C4 to RCXD’s and causing havoc in multiplayer. Although these tactics cannot be described as optimal, they can certainly be useful to catch an opponent off-guard.

In Warzone, the Recon Drone is the community’s choice of delivery service for C4. The device is capable of accessing areas the RCXD never could. On top of this, the drone is significantly more discreet and can reach players camping on top of buildings.

However, until now, attaching C4 to a Recon Drone was an awkward process. The new ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade solves that issue completely.

Infinity Ward
The ‘Bomb Drone’ is currently only available in private matches and training.

New ‘Bomb Drone’ added to Warzone

A thread posted to the Warzone subreddit has nearly 4,000 upvotes and shows a player using the new ‘Bomb Drone’ field upgrade.

The drone was located in a red keycard bunker, in training mode. Players will undoubtedly find some great ways to put the ‘Bomb Drone’ to use.

The bad news, is that both these devices are currently limited to training and private matches. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed they’re introduced to the main modes as soon as possible.

Infinity Ward’s choice to take an unintended mechanic and make it part of the game is great to see. It’s not very often developers integrate community discovered tactics directly into a game. Although it may frustrating to die to this device, it looks like a field upgrade the Warzone community will get behind.

The ‘Bomb Drone’ isn’t the only new device that’s been added to Warzone. Alongside it came the RCXD which players can obtain by completing the new ‘Detection’ contract.

It’s important to note that neither of these devices were recorded on the official patch notes. This is no doubt so players can discover the devices themselves without patch notes spoiling the surprise.