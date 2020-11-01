 Enable responds to 100 Thieves coaching rumors for CDL 2021 - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Enable responds to 100 Thieves coaching rumors for CDL 2021

Published: 1/Nov/2020 17:03

by Joe Craven
Enable while playing for 100 Thieves
CWL/100 Thieves

Share

100 Thieves Call of Duty League Enable

Call of Duty pro Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt has denied rumors he is set to coach the 100 Thieves franchise in next year’s CDL – if they’re confirmed as a new team – as well as explaining why he doesn’t think coaching is a good fit for him. 

The Call of Duty League off season has, unsurprisingly, seen a number of roster rumors rise to the surface. Among the biggest news to come out of the off-season is the confirmation Dexerto received regarding 100 Thieves’ purchase of the Los Angeles-based CDL slot.

There have also been rumors that this will see OpTic Gaming reunite with H3CZ in Chicago, but this remains unconfirmed for the moment.

One pro who has been touted as a potential player for any 100 Thieves owned CoD team is Enable, whose first season in the CDL was spent struggling with the Seattle Surge. Struggles saw Karma retire and Enable move to the substitutes bench, but the Surge’s fortunes hardly improved.

Enable at CDL Minnesota in a Seattle Surge jumper
Call of Duty League
Enable with the Surge, during last year’s CDL Minnesota.

Enable return to 100 Thieves?

Prior to his time in Washington state, Enable was a member of the 100 Thieves roster that enjoyed considerable success in the Black Ops 4 season, winning CWL Anaheim and CWL London.

This success with Nadeshot’s organization is perhaps the fuel for the rumors he will return to coach an LA Thieves line-up, but Enable poured cold water on the possibility during a podcast with the Minnesota ROKKR’s Attach.

“I think I’m gonna have a decision [to make] really soon,” Enable said. “Which is good, because it’s obviously stressful just not knowing. One thing I will say though… I one thousand percent will tell you that I am not coaching 100 Thieves. Zero percent chance – not a coach.”

Topic starts at 1:13:50 

He finished: “I just don’t think that [coaching] is for me. You telling me I gotta f**king watch TJ rotate?”

His shots at TJHaLy shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but it seems clear that we won’t see Enable making a return to the CDL as LA Thieves’ coach in its second season.

Given his aversion to coaching in general, a playing role seems far more likely for Enable. Whether he can find his way onto a starting roster remains to be seen, but we’ll be the first to update you when there’s news on his situation.

Call of Duty

Warzone players heated over calls to remove “unfair” Juggernaut

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:17

by Connor Bennett
A juggernaut carrying a weapon in Warzone
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have called on the developers of the battle royale to remove Juggernaut from normal play, but not everyone agrees.

Since Warzone released back in March, millions of gamers have dropped into Verdansk for a game or two – experiencing the second offering of a battle royale from Call of Duty. 

Obviously, there are many similarities with other battle royale titles but, there are a few differences too – mainly coming in the form of killstreaks, loadout drops, and even the ability to use certain perks. 

Given that all of those things are available, plenty of Call of Duty staples are used, including Juggernauts. However, not everyone is a fan of the powerful character – and some even want it removed entirely from normal matches. 

Juggernaut killstreak
Activision / Infinity Ward
The juggernaut suit has, typically, always been a fan favorite.

The idea to get rid of the Juggernauts has grown through the community at times, and the newest call that has gained traction comes from Reddit user b1320s, who wants them out of Solo matches. 

The Redditor pointed out that, previously, the Subway Easter Egg in Warzone gave out perks and other bonuses, but now it guarantees a Juggernaut. “I’ve got back to back solo wins because of it. Super easy and super unfair. Please IW, take it out,” they commented, pleading their case to the devs. 

Other players, like jogdenpr, suggested that the powerful killstreak only be available in limited-time modes. “They should take it out of every mode that isn’t an LTM,” they added. 

Take Jug out of SOLOs… from CODWarzone

On the flip side, some players disagreed and noted that if you’re prepared to come across an enemy using the Jug, you can pick them off – especially if you can fight them at long range. “I’m excited seeing a jug. So slow and that gun is horribly in accurate past like 50 meters. Easy kill,” said Roenicksmemoirs

Ever since Warzone released, the devs have taken feedback on board with issues, and ironed them out. However, with Call of Duty players getting ready to cross over into Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale could be reimagined in a big way. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.