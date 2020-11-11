Huntsmen rebrands to OpTic Chicago in the Call of Duty League - Dexerto

Chicago’s Call of Duty League franchise is rebranding the OpTic name from 2021, following the news that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez regained the legendary organization that became an iconic name in esports.

It’s been three years since H3CZ sold OpTic Gaming, but regained control of the brand he built when he purchased it back from Immortals Gaming Club in early October. Since then, fans have clamored for his current team, the Chicago Huntsmen, to rebrand and finally reunite Rodriguez with OpTic Gaming permanently.

With Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves purchasing the Los Angeles franchise that OpTic occupied last season, it seemed like only a matter of time before Chicago Huntsmen became OpTic Chicago. As first reported by The Esports Observer, just four days after the LA Thieves were revealed, OpTic Gaming confirmed Rodriguez had reacquired the brand.

Starting with the 2021 Call of Duty League season, HECZ’s Chicago OpTic will compete against the 11 other franchises that make up the franchised competition, complete with new branding as they represent the city where the organization became a household name in gaming.

Together we stand, Together we fall, Together we are… THE GREEN WALL! pic.twitter.com/Jj4n3kwe4J — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTicGaming) November 11, 2020

The full statement from OpTic Gaming and the Immortals Gaming Club:

H3CZ sold OpTic Gaming to Infinite Esports & Entertainment in 2017, but issues with the new owners and the decision to sell the organization to Immortals Gaming Club ahead of the first season of the Call of Duty League saw him partner up with NRG Esports to create the Chicago Huntsmen.

Many fans decided to follow H3CZ to the Chicago Huntsmen, with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles receiving criticism throughout the season from fans upset to see the team they loved competing under different owners. Huntsmen would go on to have a successful season, winning two Home Series events, while second place was the best finish OGLA could muster during what turned out to be a difficult season.

Now, players like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, who won a world championship with OpTic Gaming in 2017, look set to compete under the banner once again. Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell will spend his third consecutive year with the team, while Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon will become a member of the Green Wall for the first time.

While Chicago will be represented by OpTic next year, that doesn’t mean that the Huntsmen name will disappear completely, with the organization planning to find creative ways to continue the Huntsmen legacy moving forward.

The announcement sees two of Call of Duty’s most recognizable names back in the scene, with LA Thieves and OpTic Chicago send to do battle again for the first time since the Black Ops 4 season.