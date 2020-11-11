 Huntsmen rebrands to OpTic Chicago in the Call of Duty League - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Huntsmen rebrands to OpTic Chicago in the Call of Duty League

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 18:51

by Matt Porter
H3CZ celebrating at the LCS arena.
Riot Games

Call of Duty League Chicago Huntsmen OpTic Gaming

Chicago’s Call of Duty League franchise is rebranding the OpTic name from 2021, following the news that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez regained the legendary organization that became an iconic name in esports. 

It’s been three years since H3CZ sold OpTic Gaming, but regained control of the brand he built when he purchased it back from Immortals Gaming Club in early October. Since then, fans have clamored for his current team, the Chicago Huntsmen, to rebrand and finally reunite Rodriguez with OpTic Gaming permanently.

With Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves purchasing the Los Angeles franchise that OpTic occupied last season, it seemed like only a matter of time before Chicago Huntsmen became OpTic Chicago. As first reported by The Esports Observer, just four days after the LA Thieves were revealed, OpTic Gaming confirmed Rodriguez had reacquired the brand.

Starting with the 2021 Call of Duty League season, HECZ’s Chicago OpTic will compete against the 11 other franchises that make up the franchised competition, complete with new branding as they represent the city where the organization became a household name in gaming.

The full statement from OpTic Gaming and the Immortals Gaming Club:

H3CZ sold OpTic Gaming to Infinite Esports & Entertainment in 2017, but issues with the new owners and the decision to sell the organization to Immortals Gaming Club ahead of the first season of the Call of Duty League saw him partner up with NRG Esports to create the Chicago Huntsmen.

Many fans decided to follow H3CZ to the Chicago Huntsmen, with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles receiving criticism throughout the season from fans upset to see the team they loved competing under different owners. Huntsmen would go on to have a successful season, winning two Home Series events, while second place was the best finish OGLA could muster during what turned out to be a difficult season.

Now, players like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper, who won a world championship with OpTic Gaming in 2017, look set to compete under the banner once again. Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell will spend his third consecutive year with the team, while Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon will become a member of the Green Wall for the first time.

OpTic Gaming win CoD Champs 2017 Infinite Warfare
MLG
FormaL and Scump won a world championship with OpTic in 2017.

While Chicago will be represented by OpTic next year, that doesn’t mean that the Huntsmen name will disappear completely, with the organization planning to find creative ways to continue the Huntsmen legacy moving forward.

The announcement sees two of Call of Duty’s most recognizable names back in the scene, with LA Thieves and OpTic Chicago send to do battle again for the first time since the Black Ops 4 season.

Call of Duty

How Warzone’s new private matches could change the competitive scene

Published: 11/Nov/2020 6:20

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Exactly eight months after the launch of Warzone, private lobbies have finally been introduced and they could completely change the competitive landscape moving forward.

Since the beginning of Call of Duty’s most recent take on the battle royale genre, kill-races have been the standard competitive format. With the former lack of custom games, the world’s best players couldn’t all drop into the same match outside of a few Call of Duty League special events.

This meant that players would all be loading into their own separate games. The primary goal was to race and secure as many kills as possible in each lobby. The highest-scoring team at the end of a set time limit is crowned the winner.

We’ve seen dozens of high-stake events following this model in the first year alone. Hundreds of thousands in prizing has already been on the line; HusKerrs alone has already reached the six-figure mark for individual earnings.

But, could the entire competitive scene be tipped on its head by the introduction of new private matches?

Warzone private match
Infinity Ward
Private matches were introduced in Warzone’s November 9 patch.

The idea of kill-races only came about due to the lack of private lobbies in the first place. They’ve since become the norm in Warzone. Therefore, swapping away from the format won’t be an easy transition at first if that’s the way of things

With custom matches, the flow of action would be entirely different from what we’ve seen over the past few months. Instead of rushing out with an aggressive playstyle, hunting down every kill possible, it will turn into a slower-paced standoff.

Teams will favor positioning over eliminations. Everyone will be looking to finish in the top spot instead of trying to grow their kill-count. As a result, things will slow down dramatically until a chaotic ending as the circle shrinks.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
Private matches would force new playstyles to emerge.

At first, things might be a little frustrating with private lobbies. However, with various settings to tweak down the line, there’s a chance it could soon become the standard for Warzone competition.

Similar to competitive multiplayer, the competitive battle royale scene could implement lists of banned items and equipment to create a proper sense of balance. From overpowered weapons to game-changing streaks like Juggernaut, these could all theoretically be pulled from custom Warzone lobbies.

Moreover, in-game events such as Jailbreak could also be tweaked. With a fine-tuned ruleset in place, competitive Warzone could reach all-new levels with the world’s best players all in the same game.

Instead of having exceptional players frying lobbies full of casual gamers, we could finally see the most stacked lobbies across the board. With a minimum of 50 players required for the standard BR custom game, you could essentially fit in all of today’s most popular content creators and accomplished pro players in the one match.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
Everything from weapons to vehicles could be pulled as part of new competitive rulings.

The private lobby feature only just launched in its beta form. There’s likely still a ton of work going on behind the scenes. From bug fixes to implementing the aforementioned settings, this is just the first step.

Could private games truly become the standard for Warzone competition in the future? Only time will tell. Perhaps both public kill-race tournaments and custom matches will coexist for a good while yet. Regardless, the future of competitive Warzone is clearly only going to get bigger and better.