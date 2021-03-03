Enable & Pacman: Ultra & ROKKR will be CDL Stage 1 Major's dark horses - Dexerto

Call of Duty League’s Super Week is in the books. Katie Bedford is joined by Enable & Pacman, who discuss the teams they believe to have the biggest upset potential going forward into the CDL Stage 1 Major.

The pair discuss which teams that are lower down in the rank are prime candidates to upset the odds in the upcoming major. Enable believes the Minnesota ROKKR has the best chance while Pacman is putting his faith in the Toronto Ultra.

Pacman believes that Toronto “has major upside but they just need to start clutching up in closing out some of these maps” He also believes Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan and Tobias ‘CleanX’ Juul Jønsson are ‘super close’ to becoming consistent superstars in the league and once they get over the humps they will prove that.

Enable on the other hand is of the opinion that the Minnesota ROKKR is the team that can jump up in the standings. He believes if they just improve their Hardpoint to the extent that they ‘make it solid’ the teams could easily jump up to be considered a top 4 team given how good their Search and Destroy is.

That is how our experts have it but all could change with the CDL season heading into the first Major of Black Ops Cold War which is just around the corner. If you want to know any more about the CDL tournaments check out our hub here.