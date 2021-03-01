How to watch $500K CDL Major: Stream, schedule, brackets, scores, more

The first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is here, and we’ve got everything you need to follow & watch the $500,000 tournament live.

CDL Stage 1 Major takes place Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7.

$500,000 total prize pool; lots of valuable CDL Points on the line.

Atlanta FaZe & Dallas Empire will get the biggest head starts.

Majors are one of the most exciting additions to the 2021 CDL season format, and since weekly Home Series events are no longer knockout-style, Majors are the only way to experience the adrenaline rush of a double-elimination bracket.

Advertisement

The first of five such tournaments is just around the corner and there’s a lot on the line, so all 12 teams will be trying their hardest in battling for a lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool and CDL Points.

JUMP TO SECTION:

Advertisement

Format & info

Location: Online

Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown)

Format: Double-elimination bracket

Seeding determined by Stage 1 standings: 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1 4th place teams start in Losers R2 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1

CDL Points: Based on placement (see prize pool section below for breakdown)

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Official stream

This tournament will be live-streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube page, and we will be embedding each day’s stream here once they’re made available.

Advertisement

Schedule & scores

Day 1 – Wednesday, March 3

Advertisement

Round Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 4) Losers R1 Royal Ravens vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Losers R1 Mutineers vs Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2 – Thursday, March 4

Round Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 5) Winners R1 Thieves vs Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Winners R1 OpTic vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Losers R2 Legion vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM Losers R2 ROKKR vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 11:30 AM

Day 3 – Friday, March 5

Round Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 6) Winners R2 Empire vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Winners R2 FaZe vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 11:30 AM

Day 4 – Saturday, March 6

Round Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 7) Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Losers R5 TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 5 – Sunday, March 7

Round Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 8) Winners Final TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Losers Final TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Winners & Losers Brackets

Where teams start in the bracket was determined by the Stage 1 standings after all 12 teams played their five group-play matches.

Advertisement

Prize breakdown

This section will be updated regularly to show the placements as teams start to get eliminated.

Placement Team Prize ($USD) CDL Points 1 $200,000 75 2 $120,000 60 3 $80,000 50 4 $40,000 40 5-6 $20,000 30 $20,000 30 7-8 $10,000 20 $10,000 20 9-10 $0 10 $0 10 11-12 $0 0 $0 0

Teams & rosters

All 12 teams are competing in the Stage 1 Major, but rosters are not finalized until right before the tournament begins.

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0 Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

For more information about the current Call of Duty League season, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 hub, where you’ll find a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.