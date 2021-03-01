How to watch $500K CDL Major: Stream, schedule, brackets, scores, more

The first Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is here, and we’ve got everything you need to follow & watch the $500,000 tournament live.
- CDL Stage 1 Major takes place Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7.
- $500,000 total prize pool; lots of valuable CDL Points on the line.
- Atlanta FaZe & Dallas Empire will get the biggest head starts.
Majors are one of the most exciting additions to the 2021 CDL season format, and since weekly Home Series events are no longer knockout-style, Majors are the only way to experience the adrenaline rush of a double-elimination bracket.
The first of five such tournaments is just around the corner and there’s a lot on the line, so all 12 teams will be trying their hardest in battling for a lion’s share of the $500,000 prize pool and CDL Points.
Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize pool: $500,000 (see prize pool section below for breakdown)
- Format: Double-elimination bracket
- Seeding determined by Stage 1 standings:
- 1st place teams start in Winners Round 2
- 2nd & 3rd place teams start in Winners Round 1
- 4th place teams start in Losers R2
- 5th & 6th place teams start in Losers R1
- CDL Points: Based on placement (see prize pool section below for breakdown)
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Series are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
Official stream
This tournament will be live-streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube page, and we will be embedding each day’s stream here once they’re made available.
Schedule & scores
Day 1 – Wednesday, March 3
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 4)
|Losers R1
|Royal Ravens vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Losers R1
|Mutineers vs Surge
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
Day 2 – Thursday, March 4
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 5)
|Winners R1
|Thieves vs Guerrillas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Winners R1
|OpTic vs Subliners
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Losers R2
|Legion vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
|Losers R2
|ROKKR vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Day 3 – Friday, March 5
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 6)
|Winners R2
|Empire vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Winners R2
|FaZe vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|11:30 AM
Day 4 – Saturday, March 6
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 7)
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Losers R5
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
Day 5 – Sunday, March 7
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|AEDT (Mar 8)
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|7:00 AM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|10:00 AM
Winners & Losers Brackets
Where teams start in the bracket was determined by the Stage 1 standings after all 12 teams played their five group-play matches.
Prize breakdown
This section will be updated regularly to show the placements as teams start to get eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize ($USD)
|CDL Points
|1
|$200,000
|75
|2
|$120,000
|60
|3
|$80,000
|50
|4
|$40,000
|40
|5-6
|$20,000
|30
|$20,000
|30
|7-8
|$10,000
|20
|$10,000
|20
|9-10
|$0
|10
|$0
|10
|11-12
|$0
|0
|$0
|0
Teams & rosters
All 12 teams are competing in the Stage 1 Major, but rosters are not finalized until right before the tournament begins.
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|Dallas Empire
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
|London Royal Ravens
|Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
|Minnesota ROKKR
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
|New York Subliners
|Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
|OpTic Chicago
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|Paris Legion
|AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
|Toronto Ultra
|Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
For more information about the current Call of Duty League season, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 hub, where you’ll find a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.