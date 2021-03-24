Enable: Legion can upset Empire | Reverse Sweep CDL Stage 2 Week 2 preview - Dexerto

In this week’s Reverse Sweep, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford look ahead and discuss the top talking points leading up to Week 2 of Call of Duty League’s second stage.

The trio explains how important it is for OpTic Chicago to pick up their S&D game, while Enable suggests that Paris Legion could cause a serious upset for Dallas Empire.

“Dallas is obviously a top team, but they have had their series’ where they’ve looked shaky,” he said. This will ultimately be a great test for Legion as they aim to prove themselves to be amongst the teams to watch out for.

“I don’t necessarily think that they need to beat Dallas, but I need to see it be a close game. They need to compete.”

In the case of OpTic, both Pacman and Enable believe that their S&D ‘issues’ are somewhat overblown: “They’re not atrocious at S&D, they’re just not great at it… This is a really strong OpTic team. Envoy’s one of the best players in the game.”

Enable follows this line of thought: “They’re way too good at Respawn. They’re too much for these teams to handle. So it’s like, ‘ah, who cares — maybe we’ll lose an S&D, but we’ll win both hardpoints and the control’.”

Make sure to check out the full video above to hear all of the trio’s thoughts on ROKKR’s form against the likes of OpTic; Thieves vs FaZe; those to watch, and their predictions heading into CDL Stage 2, Week 2.

For all Reverse Sweep news, keep it locked over at our dedicated main page.