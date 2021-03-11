Enable explains why Florida Mutineers can be a top team in CDL 2021 - Dexerto

While going through their CDL power rankings for Dexerto’s new Reverse Sweep series, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker explain why Florida Mutineers are a dark horse to look out for in the Call of Duty League.

As it stands at the end of Stage 1, the teams at the top are very clearly defined. Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire are a clear-cut 1 and 2, while the likes of OpTic Chicago, New York Subliners and LA Thieves trail behind.

After that — at least, as far as the Reverse Sweep crew explain in Dexerto’s power rankings — there is quite a distance to the mid-pack teams.

That’s not to say the rest of the pack can’t cause an upset, and Enable and Pacman believe Florida Mutineers could challenge the very best down the line.

With Florida in sixth place in the power rankings, it’s not exactly looking exciting for the squad, but looking just at how much they improved across Stage 1, the Reverse Sweep hosts believe there’s a lot to look forward to.

“For me, I think they have the potential to be a top four team in this game,” Enable said. “When I look at them, the players, the talent they have, they can bridge the gap when it comes to that.”

He continued: “I was expecting more, and they kind of had a slow start, but now I think that they’re making a consistent improvement, series after series… They’re more comfortable than they were, and I think as time goes on, they’re going to be able to compete with these powerhouse teams.”

Timestamp 10:42

Enable adds that Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley is already a great player, and with former Halo pro Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud finding his footing, he could be the key to this Florida side surging up the rankings.

Following the Stage 1 Major, the Mutineers find themselves all the way down in 8th place in the official standings, far from where they would want to be.

That said, there’s definitely belief within and outside of the Florida camp that they have the potential to compete with the best — they just need to reach that potential.