Enable channels Michael Jordan as he returns to Seattle starting lineup

Seattle Surge’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt announced his return to active Call of Duty League competition as only he could - with a hilarious Michael Jordan-inspired press release.

Following a tumultuous start to the inaugural CDL season, Seattle Surge rotated Enable to the bench on February 14. While Casey ‘Pandur’ Romano joined the starting lineup, Enable assured that the transition “lit a fire” and that he would be grinding to earn his spot back.

A few months later and the Seattle Surge has made a shift once again as Enable announced his return to the starting squad with a Michael Jordan-inspired post.

Advertisement

A May 12 press release regarding Enable’s future in the competitive scene featured just two words: “I’m back.”

Akin to six-time Chicago Bulls champion and arguable basketball GOAT Michael Jordan’s iconic 1995 fax that revealed his return to the NBA after a shock two-year departure, Enable stylishly announced his return to Call of Duty's top league.

Advertisement

After 88 days on the bench, having missed out on four Home Series events with the Surge, the former Halo champion and CoD veteran is back in the mix.

Ahead of the Seattle Surge Home Series on May 22, the ‘hometown’ team will have its initial core back together. Sam 'Octane' Larew, Josiah 'Slacked' Berry, Damon 'Karma' Barlow, and Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov will be back in action with their original fifth roster member.

“Really excited to bring Enable back on the starting lineup,” Seattle head coach Joey ‘Nubzy’ DiGiacomo said. “Especially going into our home series.”

Advertisement

Sitting at 10th place overall, the star-studded lineup is looking to come out with a bang at the next event. Following on from a top-four finish in the April 26 Chicago Huntsmen Home Series - the team's best placement to date - they're gunning for the top spot.

Read More: Dr Disrespect lists what Warzone needs to add next

“This team is going to function as a family, and Ian is a great piece to facilitate that. It’s time to make a statement and show why this is a team of winners," Nubzy continued in his comments made after the official Surge announcement.

Really excited to bring @Enable back on the starting lineup, especially going into our home series. This team is going to function as a family, and Ian is a great piece to facilitate that. It’s time to make a statement and show why this is a team of winners.

#DrownThemOut — Surge Joey (@JoeyNubzy) May 13, 2020

Advertisement

Having passed the halfway point in the 2020 regular season, teams have been shuffling rosters a great deal. OpTic Gaming moved Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan to the bench and bid farewell to head coach Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker . Meanwhile, Chicago Huntsmen could be bringing the twins back together, as Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson has been eyed to fill the shoes of Gunless.

Enable will be back in action with the Seattle Surge on May 22. His first series back will see him squaring off with the New York Subliners.