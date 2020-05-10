Chicago Huntsmen rumored to add Prestinni to CDL roster

Recent Call of Duty League rumors suggest that the Florida Mutineers’ Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson may be joining the Chicago Huntsmen, pending league approval.

Two messy situations, one clean solution. Weeks after Prestinni’s Mutineers upset his twin, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson’s Huntsmen on stage in Atlanta, the brothers seem likely to meet again—this time on the same team.

Both Chicago and Florida still sit in the top five of the Call of Duty League’s standings, but neither appears comfortable with its roster as recent performances and consequent player reshuffling have left fans and the players unenthused.

Emotional postgame interview after @Prestinni's win over twin brother @Arcitys at #CDL2020 Atlanta 😢 pic.twitter.com/CsNwtn0ETW — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) February 23, 2020

After choosing not to play in March due to personal reasons, Prestinni lost his starting position to Maurice “Fero” Henriquez. He has not played a match since, while the Mutineers have gone 5-6.

As for the Huntsmen, after starting the season with eight consecutive wins, they have since gone a mediocre 4-4 and subsequently made what ended up being a dramatic decision to bench Peirce “Gunless” Hillman for Jordon “General” General.

Now, caster Alan “IHOLDSHIFT” Donofrio is reporting rumors that Prestinni is heading to Chicago, in a move that may steady each team’s turbulence: “Prestinni, not an option anymore ... It’s waiting on league approval, but apparently Chicago has bought Prestinni away from Florida.”

While Florida has been just about average with Prestinni on the bench, Fero has not been the problem. The former substitute put up 477 kills at his first event for the Mutineers, eclipsing a former CDL record. With his spot relatively secure and rumors buzzing, Prestinni doesn’t seem likely to swap roles and, instead, should be playing elsewhere for the latter half of this CDL season.

Meanwhile, after Gunless reacted to his impromptu benching by criticizing his teammates for not having “the f***ing cojones to send a text message,” it’s clear that the formerly formidable Huntsmen roster is in disarray.

This opens up a clear avenue for Prestinni, who has the versatility to run either SMG or AR, to join Chicago. Aside from his play, the locker-room impact is a major bonus as he and Arcitys are not just brothers, but former teammates from the eUnited squad that won the Call of Duty World League Championship in 2019.

Seemingly perplexed at the rumors, Prestinni sent out an “Uh, good morning?” Tweet today—neither confirming nor denying any possibilities. In the past, he’s been fairly quick to dispel rumors so this may be him simply fanning the flames a little in anticipation of an announcement.

With the Mutineers content to move on, the Huntsmen, should the rumors come true, are poised to revamp their roster for the better, regain focus and return to their place atop the standings.