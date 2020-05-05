OpTic Gaming announce roster changes for Florida Home Series

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles has benched two-time world champion Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan ahead of the Florida Home Series, as the historic organization scrambles to stop their run of “unacceptable” Call of Duty League results.

The LA franchise announced Martin ‘Chino’ Chino would be taking JKap’s spot in the starting lineup in Florida. The move will see him reunited with former Team Kaliber squadmate Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams for the first time since WWII.

Chino’s switch into the top-five isn’t the only mix-up LA is pulling the trigger on as they look to escape the CDL cellar either. General manager Muddawg confirmed the team would also be “looking at a variety of role changes.”

“Obviously our team’s performance has been unacceptable, and we need to get a lot better,” Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders said during OpTic’s roster-swap announcement. “Going into Florida we’re going to try playing Chino for JKap.”

The OpTic GM also added it “wasn’t lost on [LA’s backroom staff]” that the roster boasts two of the game’s top-tier main ARs in Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and Brandon “Dashy” Otell in a meta that calls for just one on the roster.

“The team is looking at a variety of role changes” he confirmed. “We’re in a meta that allows for one assault rifle, so we’re trying out a variety of scenarios to see what is best. Hopefully, we can give you a better showing in Florida.”

OpTic will be hoping their sweeping changes pay dividends sooner rather than later too. Ahead of the 2020 CDL season launch weekend, the Los Angeles roster was tipped as one of the best chances to take the title. Now they languish in tied-last-place.

Bringing Chino into the main roster also adds another puzzle piece for Los Angeles ⁠too. The 22-year-old has been an assault rifle player most of his career. He’ll likely make his CDL debut on the MP5 submachine gun, however.

OGLA’s refreshed roster will get its first major test this weekend against the London Royal Ravens. They face the seventh-placed team on Friday at 4.30pm CT. If the Greenwall can bag a win, they could then face Paris or Atlanta.

The newest OpTic switch-up isn't the only roster move being made ahead of Florida's event either. The league's early pacesetters Chicago have also dumped Gunless from their lineup after falling behind rivals Dallas last round.