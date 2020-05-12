OpTic Gaming LA part ways with coach Pacman following CDL Florida run

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (OGLA) has parted ways with head coach Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker following a major roster shuffle and a second-place finish at the CDL Florida Home Series.

With Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan rotated out of OGLA’s starting roster and Martin ‘Chino’ Chino stepping up, the team recorded its best placement to date last weekend. The May 8 to May 10 Florida Home Series saw the previously struggling squad emerge with a second-place finish.

Despite the drastic shakeup and subsequent results, the CDL organization has bid farewell to its first and only coach in Pacman.

We’d like to thank @PacmanJT for his work with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.



We appreciate everything he’s done for the squad and wish him the best going forward. pic.twitter.com/VsDOOfI94n — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTicGaming) May 12, 2020

Former pro player turned broadcast talent, Pacman was announced as OpTic’s head coach on January 8. Just four months later, his tenure has come to an end.

“I am no longer a part of OpTic Gaming,” he revealed in a May 11 tweet. “I will miss being with the team on a daily basis but my time here has come to an end.”

While a plethora of CoD veterans and industry icons replied to his announcement, many of OpTic’s players have yet to comment on the departure.

Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams responded to Pacman’s post simply wishing him luck. For the time being, there’s no telling who may fill his shoes as OpTic proceeds forward without a coach.

I am no longer a part of @OpTicGaming. I will miss being with the team on a daily basis but my time here has come to an end. I have spent the last decade of my life in call of duty and will be looking for the next opportunity that arises for me in cod esports. Thank you ❤️ — Jonathan Tucker (@PacmanJT) May 12, 2020

As for what comes next, Pacman assured fans that he’ll be sticking around the competitive Call of Duty scene.

“I have spent the last decade of my life in call of duty and will be looking for the next opportunity that arises for me in cod esports.”

Perhaps another team could benefit from his coaching experience, or maybe we’ll even see him back on the broadcast desk as an analyst. Only time will tell where he may end up.

On the back of an impressive showing at the Florida Home Series, OGLA currently sits in seventh place overall in the CDL standings.

The team is scheduled to compete at the upcoming Seattle event on May 22 where they will first square off with the Minnesota Rokkr.