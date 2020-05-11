Dr Disrespect lists what Warzone needs to add next

Warzone has fallen off the radar slightly on Twitch, but Dr Disrespect still has faith in the battle royale. To get it back on top, the streamer has listed a bunch of features he wants to see ⁠— and “now is the time” to implement them, he says.

Warzone was once the King of Twitch. After its March 10 release, it shot to the top of the streaming charts as everyone wanted to get a taste of the new, exciting Call of Duty battle royale.

However, over the last few weeks, its popularity has petered off. While there’s some dedicated players left, like the Doc, others have flocked to Valorant or back to Fortnite and it's regular events. However, according to the Two-Time, the game still has the chance to rise back to the top.

Advertisement

Doc’s wishlist of content takes the best part of different games and Warzone competitors to make it the best battle royale on the market.

From a refresh of content including new maps and weapons, to the quirky pick on “in-game concerts” similar to Fortnite, the Two-Time believes these changes will help the game ride its wave of momentum.

Some of his wishlist ⁠— like the concert point ⁠— may be a bit farfetched, but it makes sense. Although Warzone is a much more serious game compared to Fortnite, it has a strong community aspect. Finding a way of bringing everyone together is a must.

Warzone has so much momentum.



Now is the time.



✅ New map changes

✅ A few new weapons

✅ Enticing LTM modes

✅ Proximity Chat

✅ Ranked system like Halo 2

✅ Multi million dollar Global Tournaments

✅ In-game concerts



Too far? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) May 11, 2020

Advertisement

On top of that, ranked is a sore point. Warzone is approaching three months of runtime, and outside of the odd community tournament, there’s nothing worth playing for. Adding ranked could bring players back, and the Doc believes Halo 2’s is the one Infinity Ward should emulate.

While Halo 2 is 15 years old, its ranked mode has stood the test of time. Players would grind through fifty levels, flexing their prestige if they were at the top. There was also an MMR system that allows players to see specifically what rank they were in comparison to others.

Coupled with “multi-million dollar Global Tournaments,” Warzone could have the best competitive ecosystem in the world. However, given Infinity Ward’s skepticism on adding ranked, Warzone fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

Ranked goes against everything these CoDs stand for, unfortunately I don’t think it’s happening — Aaron Elam (@MLGACE) May 11, 2020

Advertisement

While even the Doc thinks some of his changes might be “too far,” even adding one of them would alleviate a lot of players’ concerns. Streamers and casuals alike have been pleading with Infinity Ward to make more changes to keep Warzone fresh.

It’s a pretty general wishlist, but the premise behind Doc’s message is simple: keep on improving the game, or else titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Valorant will overrun Call of Duty once again.

Maybe May 12's patch will make all of the Two-Time's dreams come true.