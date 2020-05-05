Gunless slams Huntsmen teammates after Chicago benches CDL star

Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman has slammed his Huntsmen teammates after they allegedly left him in the dark on the decision to remove him from Chicago's CDL roster ahead of the upcoming Seattle Home Series later this month.

While Chicago Huntsmen sit in second place overall in the 2020 Call of Duty League season, recent Top 4 finishes have paved the way for a roster shuffle.

The squad has allegedly been “bickering” for weeks as they struggled to string top-tier performances together again. This in-house drama has come to a head in the form of Gunless being benched ahead of the Florida Home Series.

Advertisement

According to the now-benched Huntsmen star, however, the new roster move was a shock to him as much as anyone else. After hearing of the news, Gunless booted up his Twitch stream and reacted to his newfound substitute position.

After months of teaming with ‘T2P’ duo Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘Formal’ Piper, as well as Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon, Gunless said he was left shocked after being kept in the dark for Chicago's plans.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how I benched myself. I didn’t even know I was benched until today,” he explained as substitute player Jordon ‘General’ General filled his shoes in the Huntsmen's scrims on May 4.

Read more: Infinity Ward confirm new area of Warzone map coming

“Nobody wanted to say a word to me. Ain’t that sad," the benched star continued. "The only reason I learned that everything was happening was from other people.”

“None of my teammates wanted to say a word to me on what was happening. Not one of them had the f***ing cojones to send a text message.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Hopping straight back into things and scrimming on-stream with a new roster, Gunless has already been mixing it up with the likes of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Trei ‘Trei’ Morris, and Renato ‘Saints’ Forza — all substitutes for their respective CDL teams.

Rounding out the scrim team is Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan, after he too was benched by OpTic Gaming LA in favor of Chino ahead of the upcoming Florida series.

Official word is yet to come from the Huntsmen organization on the matter, and only time will tell if Gunless' squadmates will try to amend the situation before their next CDL appearance.

If any teams are down to scrim vs me @Enable @Gunless @Trei @SaintsNato in the next few days, hit any of us up. Team Pine is trying to get our reps in and will be going hard — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) May 5, 2020

While the Florida series kicks off this weekend, the Huntsmen aren't set to compete until Seattle's event on May 22. The squad now sits 20 points behind the Empire after watching their Dallas rivals claim top-spot at their own Chicago event.