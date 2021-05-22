How to watch Dr Disrespect vs iFerg CoD Mobile BR Kill Race: stream, schedule, format

Call of Duty: Mobile has announced their next esports event, the 80’s Throwdown CoD Mobile Battle Royale Kill Race. This showdown will feature Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie and Dr Disrespect, in the Two-Time’s highly anticipated mobile gaming debut.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s esports division has officially revealed the game’s next major event. Titled the ’80’s Throwdown CoD Mobile Battle Royale Kill Race’, it seems that the mobile title is sticking with the franchise’s current 80’s theme for this star-studded showdown.

Originally teased on Twitter by both Dr Disrespect and Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie, the first official details regarding the 80’s Throwdown were revealed during CoD Mobile’s EU Throwback Throwdown. Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

When is the Dr Disrespect vs iFerg CoD Mobile Kill Race? Stream & schedule

CoD Mobile has confirmed the 80’s Throwdown will kick off Monday, May 24 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, so fans should make sure to tune in at the appropriate times to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

The event will be livestreamed on Call of Duty: Mobile’s dedicated esports YouTube channel, and we’ve also embedded it here for easy viewing.

80’s Throwdown challenge format

During the stream where the event was first revealed, Ferg confirmed several details about the showdown. The two players will be competing across both of their preferred devices during the event, meaning they will face off in the true mobile BR as well as an emulator version.

Ferg also confirmed that the two opponents will be playing in separate games, and on different servers, but will be linking up via voice chat throughout the event — which means fans can expect some highly entertaining banter from the European competitor and his NA opponent.

As the event’s title states, Ferg and the Doc will be facing off in a kill race, meaning the player who gets the most kills comes out on top. However, details on the value of each kill, final placements, and other contributing factors haven’t been confirmed yet.

Dr Disrespect’s & iFerg’s heated history

This isn’t the first time Dr Disrespect and Ferg have made headlines together. In 2020, Doc ignited a furious debate around the importance of mobile games within the larger gaming scene. While some might assume mobile gaming is not a serious endeavor, as the Doc did, this is far from the truth.

While many were quick to push back against the Two-Time’s outlook on mobile gaming, Ferg — a professional CoD Mobile player for Tribe Gaming — was particularly fired up, and even challenged the Two-Time to a $100k 1v1 showdown in the mobile title.

The only thing that you'll be delivering on Monday is goose eggs. — Ferg (@Ferg) May 22, 2021

Although the clash that Ferg proposed didn’t pan out at the time, CoD Mobile has stepped in to provide a stage for these two gaming powerhouses to face off, and it certainly seems like there’s still plenty of friendly (or not-so-friendly) banter that both sides have saved up.

Fans should make sure to tune in on May 24 to watch the 80’s Throwdown CoD Mobile Battle Royale Kill Race unfold and see if Dr Disrespect deals another blow to mobile gaming fans, or if Ferg can make sure the Two-Time never disrespects his scene again.