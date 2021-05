Everything coming in CoD Mobile Season 4 update: major buffs & nerfs, release date - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 4 update is set to keep the constant stream of new content flowing while also implementing one of the biggest balancing adjustments to date. Here’s everything we know about the next major patch.

With CoD Mobile Season 3 well underway, developers are already lifting the lid on what to expect next. There’s always a ton of fresh content in the pipeline and Season 4 is sure to bring an assortment of new goodies.

While specific maps and weapons are still yet to be revealed, we do have a good amount of early intel to go off. From a set release date to a major balancing update, here’s a rundown on everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 4.

CoD Mobile Season 4 release date

No different from nearly all previous seasons, the current Battle Pass indicates when we’ll see the next big CoD Mobile update.

With Season 3 coming to an end on Wednesday, May 26, this means we can expect CoD Mobile Season 4 to get underway on Thursday, May 27.

CoD Mobile Season 4 weapon buffs & nerfs

One of the key focal points for this seasonal update is weapon balancing. In order to address the meta head-on, CoD Mobile’s devs are planning one of the biggest balance updates yet with almost every gun set to change to some extent.

In terms of overall goals for the season, an April 30 community update outlined specific changes coming to five of the six weapon types. SMGs are in store for further increases to damage and mobility. Assault Rifles will soon have improved handling and recoils. LMGs will be more accurate at range. Snipers will feel less effective up close while Marksman Rifles should be more nimble down the line.

While that may be a lot to digest all at once, it’s barely scratching the surface of what the devs have planned for Season 4. 12 specific weapons were broken down in the detailed blog post, with some being nerfed and others buffed in major ways.

However, the early rundown was just a “small sampling” of the upcoming changes. Expect to see a completely different meta take hold throughout the next season.

Below is a complete rundown on every confirmed weapon change in CoD Mobile Season 4.

Confirmed weapon changes in CoD Mobile Season 4

MSMC

Highest Damage – 0-8 meters range (increased range)

Second Highest – 8-14 meters range (increased range)

Third Highest – 14-19 meters range (increased range)

Lowest Damage – 19 meters range or further (increased range from 17m to 19m)

In addition to the firing range being increased across the board, the ADS speed is being increased on multiple attachments (like OWC Ranger and OWC Marksman), the reload speed is being improved (buff), and the overall recoil is being reduced.

PDW-57

Highest Damage – 0-6 meters range (increased range)

Second Highest – 6-15 meters range (increased range)

Third Highest – 15-28 meters range (consolidated)

Lowest Damage – 28 meters range or further (same range)

On top of the firing ranges being consolidated and improved here, the PDW-57 is also going to get improvements and buffs for hip-fire accuracy, mobility, bullet trajectory, and bullet spread.

HG 40

Old Stats

Highest Damage – 25 damage at 0-10 meters range

Second Highest – 23 damage at 10-24 meters range

Lowest Damage – 17 damage at 24 meters range or further

New Stats

Highest Damage – 26 damage at 0-10 meters range

Second Highest – 24 damage at 10-15 meters range

Third Highest – 20 damage at 15-25 meters range or further

Lowest Damage – 17 damage at 25 meters range or further

QXR

Highest Damage – 0-8 meters range (same as original)

Second Highest – 8-15 meters range (increased range)

Third Highest – 15-25 meters range (increased range)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (increased range from 17m to 25m)

Some additional changes include an increased magnification to damage done for headshots and chest shots.

Type 25

Highest Damage – 0-10 meters range (increased range)

Second Highest – 10-17 meters range (increased range)

Third Highest – 17-25 meters range (decreased range)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (decreased range from 30m to 25m)

Increased the basic bullet spread (base weapon)

Light Barrel (short) Increased bullet spread Decreased ADS speed

Stopping Power Reload (mag) Increased spread Decreased the negative effects of reload speed



HBRa3

Highest Damage – 0-13 meters range (increased range)

Second Highest – 13-25 meters range (consolidated range)

Lowest Damage – 25 meters range or further (decreased range from 35m to 25m

One of the few buffs coming to this rifle is an improved ADS speed and decrease in horizontal recoil, but on the nerf side it is getting an increased bullet spread.

BK57

Highest Damage – 0-18 meters range (increased range)

Second Highest – 18-30 meters range (both increased and decreased range)

Lowest Damage – 30 meters range or further (decreased range from 35m to 30m)

OWC Ranger – Decreased movement speed penalty (buff)

Elite Foregrip Decreased movement speed penalty (buff) Helps push the weapon from close range to medium range

ADS Speed Improved

Optimized horizontal recoil, which increases bullet spread

KN-44

Highest Damage – 0-20 meters range (same range)

Second Highest – 20-33 meters range (decreased range)

Lowest Damage – 33 meters range or further (decreased range from 40m to 30m)

Strike Stock – ADS Movement Speed penalty increased (nerf)

OWC Marksman ADS Movement speed penalty decreased (buff) Movement speed penalty decreased (buff)



Reload Speed slightly increased

Increased the damage magnification above the waist of enemies

Optimized horizontal recoil, which results in a slight bullet spread increase

Man-O-War

Damage increased at the closest range (stronger in close combat)

ADS speed increased (nerf – takes longer to ADS)

Accuracy enhanced

RPD

Old Stats

Highest Damage – 26 damage at 0-10 meters range

Second Highest – 21 damage at 10-45 meters range

Lowest Damage – 20 damage at 45 meters range or further

New Stats

Highest Damage – 31 damage at 0-20 meters range

Second Highest – 23 damage at 20-55 meters range

Lowest Damage – 18 damage at 55 meters range or further

M4LMG

Old Stats

Highest Damage – 31 damage at 0-10 meters range

Second Highest – 24 damage at 10-30 meters range

Third Highest – 22 damage at 30-50 meters range

Lowest Damage – 21 damage at 50 meters range or further

New Stats

Highest Damage – 32 damage at 0-20 meters range

Second Highest – 23 damage at 20-55 meters range

Lowest Damage – 19 damage at 50 meters range or further

Some other changes on the way are optimized trajectory and an increased ADS time.

Akimbo .50s GS

Overall mobility decreased

Hip fire spread increased by 35%

Firing speed increased from 0.36s to 0.43s

There are still a few weeks to go before the next big content drop arrives in CoD Mobile. We’ll keep you updated here as potential maps, weapons, and modes are unveiled ahead of its release.