How to get CoD Mobile World Championship rewards: Dynamic Camo, Operator, more - Dexerto

Activision has locked in the 2021 Call of Duty Mobile World Championship tournament and every player has the chance to claim some exclusive rewards. From Dynamic weapon Camos to brand new Operators, here’s how you can get your hands on the new items.

CoD Mobile’s biggest event is back for the second year in a row. Confirmed on April 15, the 2021 World Championship boasts a hefty $2m prize pool and invites teams from all across the globe to compete for ultimate glory.

While only a select few from each region will make it to the final showdown, every single player can still earn some unique rewards for their hard work.

Over the course of the next few weeks, taking part in the World Championship event will lead to a handful of exclusive goodies. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get CoD Mobile World Championship rewards

Stage 1: Solo Play Rewards

Kicking off on Thursday, June 3, jumping into the Solo Play stage of the event will net you five rewards in total. Over the next four weekends, all you need to do is score 60 points across 10 qualifying matches. Each week brings a unique weapon camo and ticking all four off unlocks a special Manta Ray MVP Operator skin.

Reward Challenge Dates M4LMG – Playmaker Score 60 points in 10 qualifying matches June 3 – June 6 QXR – Playmaker Score 60 points in 10 qualifying matches June 10 – June 13 M16 – Playmaker Score 60 points in 10 qualifying matches June 17 – June 20 RUS-79U – Playmaker Score 60 points in 10 qualifying matches June 24 – June 27 Manta Ray – 2021 MVP Operator Skin Play 10 ranked matches in each of the four weekends June 3 – June 27

Stage 2: Team Play Rewards

Once Stage 1 is in the books, Stage 2 follows a similar structure. There are three challenges to complete from Thursday, July 1 to Sunday, July 11. These will grant two weapon skins along with another Epic Operator.

Reward Challenge Dates Merc 5 – 2021 Champ Operator Skin Play 30 qualifying ranked matches July 1 – July 7 Locus – Playmaker Play 5 qualifying ranked matches AS VAL – Playmaker Win 10 of 30 qualifying ranked matches

Additional CoD Mobile World Championship Rewards

On top of the rewards listed above, you can also nab some special goodies if you’re able to stand out in the early stages.

Climbing through the ranked playlist and reaching Master III will unlock the KN-44 Championship Mindset camo. This is a unique reward designed in collaboration with Hawksnest, iFerg, and Bobby Plays.

Reward Challenge Dates KN-44 – Championship Mindset Camo Climb to Master III in ranked mode June 3 – July 7 500 Credits Sign up to Stage 1 June 3 – June 27 Frame – 2021 Competitor Sign up to Stage 1 June 3 – June 27 1000 CP Place among the top 256 teams in your region July 1 – July 7

Six of the seven weapon camos throughout the event are Dynamic, giving them a distinct look.

Only available for one weekend each, there’s a good chance they’re never seen again. So make sure you jump into the World Championship competition to claim these exclusive items.