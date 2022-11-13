Dr Disrespect slams Warzone 2’s new DMZ mode: “No chance after week one”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube streamer and mustache maestro Dr Disrespect has lashed out at Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, describing it as “gimmicky” and claiming no one wants to play its “sixth grade design.”

Warzone 2.0 is amongst the most highly anticipated titles in CoD history. The battle royale sequel will drop on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

Accompanying its classic BR modes will be DMZ, an Escape from Tarkov like mode that sees players fight for territory on Al-Mazrah.

While plenty of CoD fans are excited by the new mode and its possibilities, former level designer at Sledgehammer Games Dr Disrespect is less than enamored with what he’s seen.

Dr Disrespect bashes “gimmicky” DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0

On November 12, following Infinity Ward’s latest round of details relating to DMZ, the two-time criticized the mode as “gimmicky” and as sporting “sixth grade design.”

He said: “That new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead. Nobody wants to play that 6th grade design.”

When questioned by fellow streamer Dr Lupo, the Doc followed up with: “Cmon Lupo, if MW2019, Warzone Caldera, no CTF in mp, 8 maps, no footstep audio, no ranked playlist, sbmm, killing 40 ai’s, 100 million dollar marketing budget is any indication along with what I’ve seen….. it has no chance after week 1.”

While the CoD community will be waiting to see what DMZ delivers, it is true that there have been some reservations over the mode, which Infinity Ward has now confirmed to be launching in Beta.

Dr Disrespect has compared his own upcoming title DEADROP favorably to Call of Duty’s recent installments, hitting out at the engine being used in particular.

Only time will tell how the Midnight Society title compares to DMZ but, for now, the two time is keeping his powder dry with regards to Call of Duty’s newest mode.