Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is designed for “brainless gamers”

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Dr Disrespect has once again hit out at the apparent lack of skill gap in Warzone 2, claiming that the developers built the battle royale so that “brainless gamers” can still win matches with ease.

Warzone 2 has received a mixed response since it launched towards the end of 2022. Many fans have praised the new Al Mazrah map and the selection of weapons, while others have slammed the new 2v2 Gulag and faster TTK.

YouTube star Dr Disrepsect has been one of the most vocal critics of Warzone 2, taking aim, in particular, at the skill gap. The streamer has often accused the battle royale of offering little to no reward to higher-skilled players.

Article continues after ad

Now, Doc has slammed Warzone 2 developer Infinity Ward and accused them of deliberately making Warzone 2 fights evenly matched no matter how good each player is.

During a recent stream, Dr Disrespect and his teammate ZLaner slumped to a disappointing 50th-place finish after both were eliminated, causing the Two-Time to once again criticize the lack of skill gap in Warzone 2.

“It’s crazy how they allow brainless gamers to win fights in this game,” Doc said after leaving the lobby. “It blows my f*cking mind.”

He went on to point the finger at the developer, claiming that he wouldn’t want to work on a multiplayer game that took this approach.

Article continues after ad

“That’s just so horrible, allow anybody to beat a really good player,” Doc continued. “What a stupid concept, I wouldn’t want to be a part of the development of that game, you know? I wouldn’t want to do that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’d be like, ‘Man, I’m trying to build a f*cking skill gap. Not randomize damage’.”

Dr Disrespect’s frustrations continued throughout the stream, before he quit Warzone 2 altogether a few games later, still slating the game as he did so.

“Everything surrounding the foundation is atrocious, that’s the problem. The foundation is nice, everything around it is atrocious – it’s in bad shape” he explained.

Article continues after ad

The low TTK and skill gap have been a constant talking point ever since Warzone 2 launched, especially among streamers and pro players. With Warzone 2 Season 2 around the corner, many fans will be hoping to see Infinity Ward make some major adjustments in a future update.