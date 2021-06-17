Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone as “worst solo BR” and has 5 ways to fix it

While Solo playlists give lone wolves a chance to prove they’re truly the best at Warzone, streamer Dr Disrespect has called it the “worst” solo battle royale experience to date.

When jumping into Warzone, players have the option to team up with other gamers in Duos, Trios, or even Quads to secure victory, or they can drop into Verdansk alone in Solos playlists if they’re feeling confident in their own abilities.

While the prospect of a Call of Duty free-for-all against 149 other players always sounds like an exciting idea, it doesn’t always end up that way, and it can often be the most lacklustre mode – something Dr Disrespect agrees with.

“Warzone Solos are the worst [battle royale] experience to date,” the veteran streamer tweeted to his two million followers on June 17. He followed up by claiming that there’s an “easy fix” for Solo issues, but that he believes it “won’t ever happen”.

Warzone Solos are the worst solo BR experience to date. Easy fix too. Won't ever happen. Skiddish design behavior. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 16, 2021

When asked by Misfits Gaming’s Ben Spoont what his fix would be, the two-time replied with a list of five proposed changes that he thinks would help make Solos a more enjoyable, fast-paced experience.

Firstly, he wants three circles instead of five, and secondly, to cut down the time in between circles by 75% – both of which would help speed up gameplay. Next, he’d reduce the cost of loadouts from $10,000 to $6,000.

For his final two suggestions, Dr Disrespect wants to get rid of ‘Bertha’ cargo trucks in Warzone – something many players have been calling for – and for there to be no Dead Silence field upgrades whatsoever.

-3 circles instead of 5

-Cut down time in between circles by 75%

-6k loadout purchase

-No trucks

-No dead silence — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 16, 2021

This certainly isn’t the first time Doc has shared his negative feelings towards Solos in Warzone.

Related News

Last year, he questioned why the devs can’t “make some sick ass Solo modes” for the popular battle royale, and argued that the one big thing that needs to be changed isn’t weapon balancing or vehicles, but the speed of each match.

“I think the speed in Warzone’s Solos can be bumped up tremendously,” he suggested. “If one of the things is hiding… okay, then let’s talk about something that I’ve been talking about for years. A sweeping UAV or reveal of the map.”

In March this year, Dr Disrespect even went as far as uninstalling the game live on stream, after raging to viewers that he was “so over this f***ing game” after getting fed up with Solos.