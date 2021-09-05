Dr Disrespect urges Warzone & Apex Legends devs to balance controller aim assist

Dr Disrespect believes controller aim assist is becoming a “huge issue” in first-person shooters and battle royales like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, urging developers to fix it or face the consequences.

Crossplay is all-the-rage these days. Most games allow players to play with their friends regardless of whether they’re on PC or console. And if they don’t, they’re missing out on an important feature that is becoming the norm.

However, developers have struggled to balance between input methods.

Traditionally, mouse and keyboard players always had the edge over controller players in first-person shooters due to having more control and precision.

Advertisement

But interestingly, controller aim assist has been fine-tuned over the years, and it’s gotten to the point where some streamers, including Dr Disrespect, claim it’s overpowered and requires little to no skill on the part of the player.

It’s been a while since he’s talked about the issue. However, Doc jumped right into it again in a tweet posted on September 4.

He claimed the imbalance between the two inputs is a “huge issue” before threatening to “break something” out of frustration.

“With cross-play becoming the norm for FPS games, aim assist is becoming a huge issue,” he said. “We need some devs prioritizing balance between the two inputs. I’m gonna break something.”

Advertisement

Read More: TimTheTatman reveals Dr Disrespect played role in Twitch exit

However, Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, who is known for dominating lobbies with a controller, playfully ripped into him, saying: “You’re going to get f**king rolled either way, old man.”

You’re gonna get fuckin rolled either way old man. That’s on everything. #ControllerGang — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) September 4, 2021

Doc isn’t the only one to have qualms about aim assist. Everyone from HusKerrs, JGOD, and even Shroud share the same view.

A number of Apex Legends pros also claimed the game was in its worst state ever as a result.

Read More: Dr Disrespect plans to replace Fortnite with his own game

Crossplay has many perks and is a desirable feature. However, it’s created a new set of issues for developers, including the need to balance input methods — something at least Respawn is looking at for Apex.

Advertisement

Until they figure it how though, players won’t stop expressing their concerns.