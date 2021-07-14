How to watch CoD Zombies Mauer Der Toten world-first easter egg attempt ft. WickedGoodGaming & ModernWarzone

The WickedGoodGaming crew alongside ModernWarzone and YouTuber Bricky are getting ready for their world-first Zombies easter egg run on BOCW Season 4 Reloaded map, Mauer Der Toten, and here’s all you need to catch up with the action.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is heading into its patch update with a brand new Zombies experience and weapons for players. But this is a big moment for Zombie-mode faithfuls since Mauer Der Toten will be the next round-based map to include a main story easter egg since Firebase Z.

It’s an exciting time for players since the first few days of a new Zombies campaign means getting to learn and dissect every inch of the map in hopes of finding all of its secrets.

That’s where WickedGoodGaming’s Dr. Bob and Chris P come in, so check out below on how to keep up with their world-first Zombies easter egg attempt.

Zombies easter egg run stream

The WickedGoodGaming gang, ModernWarzone’s DougDagnabbit and Bricky will each be running their own streams for the world-first attempt.

You can catch WickedGoodGaming on their channel embedded below, but having multiple streams up will give you the best chance at seeing all the intricacies in Mauer Der Toten play out.

Mauer Der Toten easter egg release date

The Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update drops at midnight EST on July 15 (July 14 at 9 pm PST), but the easter egg that everyone will be on the hunt for won’t go live until 10 am PST / 1 pm EST.

You can expect the easter egg hunters to be searching Mauer Der Toten’s Berlin streets near that time. However, WickedGoodGaming will be going live at 7 am PST / 11 am EST to test out the map.

If you want to follow along WickedGoodGaming’s hunt for the Mauer Der Toten easter egg on your own, then have your game updated by then to experience the action.

Disclaimer: Dexerto has partnered with Wicked Good Gaming to create branded content across its platforms.