All CoD Zombies weapon buffs & nerfs in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season 4 Reloaded update included some weapon buffs and nerfs to help shake things up in the Zombies. Here's a quick breakdown of all the changes.

Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 Reloaded update introduced many new things, including a wealth of changes to weapons in Zombies.

Not only did it add the highly anticipated Mauer der Toten map, a new Wonder Weapon, and the return of the Mule Kick perk, but it also included some weapon buffs and nerfs.

Let’s take a look at all the key Call of Duty Zombies changes.

Pack-A-Punch Melee Weapons buffed

Melee Weapons have been given a significant buff, but only when they’ve been pack-a-punched. Mor specifically, the base damage of a pack-a-punched melee weapon has been increased from 2000 to 2500, while the Level 3 damage multiplier has been increased from 4 to 5.

It doesn’t sound like much, but it means the base damage is 25% stronger and multiplied by an extra digit when Pack-a-Punch Level 3 is applied, which is insane. You’ll be hacking and slashing your way through Zombies in no time.

Swiss K31, ZRG 20mm buffed

Sniper Rifles have been falling short of the mark in Zombies for a while now. So, to make them more viable, Activision buffed the Swiss K31 and ZRG20mm by increasing their critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5 and increasing their ammo capacity.

This also applies to their pack-a-punched variants, the SWISS KH3353, and the Head Canon. It’s a welcome change since these weapons were widely considered to be the worst guns in the mode. But these buffs should be a decent improvement.

But that’s not all the weapon changes included in the patch. Sniper Rifle Charlie, the Pelington 703, and the LW3 – Tundra were also buffed.

Here’s a list of all the changes included in the official patch notes.

All Call of Duty Zombies buffs & nerfs: July 14 update

Melee Weapons

Increased Pack-a-Punch base damage from 2000 to 2500.

Increased Pack-a-Punch Level 3 damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0.

Sniper Rifles

Swiss K31

Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5.

Increased Stock Ammo from 42 to 60.

SWISS KH3353 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5.



ZRG 20mm

Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5.

Increased Stock Ammo from 24 to 30.

Head Cannon (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased Stock Ammo from 64 to 72.



Sniper Rifle Charlie

Increased max damage from 150 to 175.

Increased Stock Ammo from 30 to 50.

Anathema (Pack-A-Punched) Increased max damage from 300 to 350.



Pelington 703

Increased max damage from 250 to 275.

Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0.

Pellegrino della Morte (Pack-A-Punched) Increased max damage from 500 to 550. Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0.



LW3 – Tundra