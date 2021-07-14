How to download Black Ops Cold War high-resolution pack on PS5

Treyarch has added a set of high-resolution packs to the Black Ops Cold War database for the PS5, so it’s only a matter of time before players receive a huge graphical upgrade.

Graphical improvements and visual upgrades are a welcome addition to any game, especially when it comes to titles released before the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

These upgrade patches give older games a chance to push the new hardware to its limits and make the most of the new console’s graphical capabilities.

Well, Treyarch looks like they’re planning on improving the visual experience for Cold War players on the PS5, as a set of high-res packs have been added to the game’s database.

While they’ll certainly take up a lot of space on your console, they’ll definitely be worth installing if you’re a huge fan of the FPS.

What is the Black Ops Cold War high-resolution pack for PS5?

Although Treyarch hasn’t made an announcement or released any official details on the packs, we can assume they’re going to improve the visual experience for players on PS5.

As shown by PlayStation Game Size, there are three packs total, one for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade.

🚨 High Resulution Packs Added to Database For Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS5) 🟨 Multiplayer HR Pack : 17.775 GB

🟦 Zombies HR Pack : 8.041 GB

⬜ Dead Ops Arcade HR Pack : 3.760 GB 🟧 #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/NcQpeFPgq0 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 13, 2021

Overall, installing all of the resolution packs for PS5 will take up 29.567 GB of space on your console.

It’s worth noting, currently, PS5 users cannot expand their SSD, so when the packs are released, it’s key you make sure you have enough space to complete the download.

How to install Black Ops Cold War high-resolution pack for PS5

So far, Treyarch has only added the packs to the game’s database, so they’re not yet ready to be installed.

However, it’s likely the devs will announce them in an upcoming patch. You’ll be able to install each of the packs via the PS network after they’re released.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the PS5 Cold War high-res packs.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with all the latest details as soon as Treyarch makes an official announcement.