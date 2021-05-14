Dexerto announces content partnership with Wicked Good Gaming - Dexerto

London (May 14, 2021) – Dexerto, the defining voice in esports and gaming, has established a content-fueled partnership with Wicked Good Gaming, a media group based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Building upon the established rapport between the two groups, the agreement will see the outfits work together in an official capacity to celebrate cultural moments across many content mediums.

Since launching in 2016, Wicked Good Gaming have carved a name for themselves in gaming media through their blog, popular audio product ‘Not Another Gaming Podcast’, and their social media platforms.

Together with Dexerto, they will produce content around the biggest events and news in the industry, much like March 2021’s watchalong stream of Jake Paul taking on Ben Askren in boxing, across multiple mediums. Gaming events, monumental esports events, and cultural crossovers will all receive leading entertainment coverage as part of the deal.

“We’ve long had a great working relationship with Chris, Dom, and Bert at Wicked Good Gaming and there are a lot of crossover opportunities that deserve entertaining, informative content surrounding them,” said Mike Kent, Co-founder and Director of Content at Dexerto.

“As proven with our recent collaborative stream for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, there’s a significant audience for celebrating cultural moments and we believe there are no other groups in gaming and internet media who can deliver in these moments better than Dexerto and WGG.”

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports, gaming, and influencer coverage destination for over 25MM unique monthly visitors and 10.5M social followers, is an award-winning digital media group. Reaching tens of millions of millennials and Gen-Zs every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has seen meteoric organic growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts its headquarters in London, with offices in Chicago and Paris, and content creators in nine different countries around the world. To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Dexerto, or contact [email protected].