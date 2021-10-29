CoD Vanguard’s Ranked mode plans revealed for 2022

Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch are teaming up to create a Ranked mode in Vanguard for 2022, it has been confirmed.

Competitive Call of Duty fans everywhere can rejoice as plans involving a competitive in-game playlist have been revealed.

For years, CoD developers have been slammed over their lack of effort when it comes to creating a “League Play” or competitive mode. However, that is set to change.

On October 29, Treyarch posted: “We’re collaborating with our partners to bring competitive modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards to Vanguard Ranked Play in 2022.”

Vanguard Ranked mode confirmed

There was no official release date but they said it is coming sometime in 2022.

Here are some of the key features highlighted that will appear in this competitive mode:

Ranked skill divisions

Visible skill ratings

Competitive rewards

Treyarch led the development of Black Ops 2’s League Play which was regarded as one of the greatest in-game competitive modes of all time. With ladder systems set in place and visible elo points, we could see a system similar to BO2 return in Vanguard.

If this works like other ranked games then we could see divisions like Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Masters where players need to earn a certain amount of points in order to rank up.

Activision gave this official statement, “Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch look forward to bringing a new level of Ranked Play support to Vanguard in 2022 in collaboration with the Call of Duty League. More details will be shared at a later date.”

We will update you when more information is revealed. In the meantime stay up to date with all the latest in Call of Duty on our page.