CoD Vanguard leaks reveal first weapon Mastery camo ahead of launch

CoD Vanguard leaks appear to have revealed the first weapon Mastery camo set to debut in this year’s new Sledgehammer Games title.

Each and every year CoD players are always looking for the biggest ways to flex in-game. Be it through unique Operator skins or various weapon camos, the most dedicated grinders are always working towards the next shiny unlock.

At the very top of the pack with each new release comes Mastery camos. Whether you’re in multiplayer or Zombies, these are the most challenging and thus sought-after camos in any CoD game.

Vanguard is set to be no different, with a full slate of Mastery camos likely on the way. While we’re still a few days out from launch, the first of those new high-tier unlocks appears to have slipped through the cracks early.

oh hi pic.twitter.com/cDRi8Bic4u — dude trust me (@TheGhostOfMW) October 28, 2021

A bright red design for the STG44 Assault Rifle made its way to social media on October 29 thanks to prominent CoD leaker ‘TheGhostofMW.’

This year’s new Mastery cosmetics appear to actually cover most of the weapon, in contrast to Cold War’s Mastery camos. Though it is worth keeping in mind, this initial look comes without any attachments in play.

Swapping through unlocks in the Gunsmith may have an impact on camo appearances in Vanguard as well. We’ll just have to wait until launch to confirm whether that’s the case.

There’s also no telling for now whether this Mastery camo is from multiplayer of Zombies. With the new Der Anfang Zombies experience, there’s sure to be plenty of unique cosmetics to unlock in that side of the game. Though this particular Mastery camo could just as well be from multiplayer challenges.

Given this is just the first cosmetic to spill out online, more are sure to follow in the coming days. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with all the latest.

You can also check back shortly after launch as we’ll have full guides on how to unlock every Mastery camo in CoD Vanguard.