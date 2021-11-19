CoD Vanguard pro Shotzzy breaks down best controller settings for pro movement

As the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP and current SMG star for OpTic Texas, Shotzzy knows a lot about CoD. So it’s no surprise that everyone turns to ‘the game’s best POV’ for Vanguard’s best controller settings.

If you want to play like the best, the first step is to set your game up properly. Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas may only be in his second year as a CoD pro, but there’s a reason why his teammates ask him for the best settings.

The first-ever multi-FPS world champion, Shotzzy won a chip in Halo before winning CDL Champs (and MVP) in his rookie year. Now, he’s known as ‘the best POV in CoD’ for his movement skills and is widely respected.

So, ignoring all of the graphics and audio settings (which are hardware-dependent), let’s see what controller settings Shotzzy recommends.

Shotzzy’s best Vanguard controller settings for top-tier movement

As you can see in the clip above, Shotzzy moves like water when he’s playing Call of Duty — deadly, slippery water. Outside of the options he leaves set on default, here are his full controller settings for Vanguard:

Horizontal Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Vertical Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Aim Response Curve Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Automatic Airborne Mantle : Partial Grounded Mantle : Off Automatic Ground Mantle : Off

: Partial Automatic Sprint : Automatic Tactical Sprint

: Automatic Tactical Sprint Sprint Cancels Reload : On

: On Slide Behavior: Tap

The one option he hasn’t touched yet is custom sensitivity per zoom, but he mentioned that he may tweak that in the future.

As far as the rest go, there are good reasons for each. Both sensitivities and response curve type are “personal preference,” but the pro player makes convincing arguments for the rest.

Vanguard Mantle settings on controller

As Shotzzy detailed, you can tweak sensitivities to suit your tastes. But the mantles are key choices.

By setting Automatic Airborne Mantle to “Partial” and both Grounded and Automatic Ground Mantle to “Off,” he claimed his movement immediately improved: “My slide actually feels like MW. I’m not even joking … I definitely feel a difference.”

So if you want absolute fluidity while zooming around Vanguard’s maps, you know what to do. And we’ve also got you covered if you want the best Vanguard settings for FPS, visibility, and performance.