COD pro banned mid-match for allegedly “cheating” at Challengers Champs

Former CDL pro and current Challengers player Bryan ‘Jimbo’ Sabman was allegedly banned mid-Challengers Champs match for cheating.

Call of Duty League Champs 2023 recently kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the eight top CDL teams battle it out for the chance to take home the lion’s share of the $2,380,000 prize pool, Call of Duty Challengers is also hosting its final LAN event of the season.

Out of 12 teams in the Challengers Elite Playoffs, eight squads earned the right to compete in Championship weekend. The winner goes home with $60,000 and a chance to put their name on the map.

Orbit player Jimbo almost had that opportunity stripped away, as he allegedly got caught cheating during a Challengers Champs match.

Jimbo allegedly banned mid LAN match for cheating

Call of Duty Challengers news source, The Rotation, reported: “Jimbo’s account has been banned for hacking mid-match.”

The Rotation also posted an image of Jimbo’s monitor, which appears to show a ban message in the bottom left-hand corner of his screen.

Instead of abandoning the match, Orbit vs. OMiT is being replayed. The league allowed Jimbo to sign into one of his other BattleNet accounts and restart the Hardpoint match. OMiT led the match 114-0, but the map underwent a full reset from 0-0 instead.

OMiT founder Rafi responded to the news of the match being replayed from 0-0, claiming: “That’s absurd.”

Orbit lost the replay, and OMiT moved on to the next round. In the aftermath, The Rotation confirmed that Orbit has been forfeited from Challengers Champs. Jimbo, GRVTY, Gio, and Classic would have moved down to the loser’s bracket but instead head home early.

CDL and Challengers Champs ends on June 18. Make sure to follow along with our full live coverage of the final MW2 tournament of the season.