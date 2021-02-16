Logo
Aspiring COD pro accidentally exposes his Black Ops Cold War hacks on stream

Published: 16/Feb/2021 0:00

by Alan Bernal
cod black ops cold war cheater
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

A Call of Duty player exposed himself cheating in Black Ops Cold War after apparently trying to clear his name of accusations. Though this competitor was unaware that he was actually broadcasting the hacks on Twitch.

British esports commentator Alan ‘Bricey’ Brice called out the aspiring CoD pro player on Twitter with a clip that clearly had the main game running alongside a modded view that had eyes on the enemy team.

The player in question goes by ‘yyyunggg’ and quickly moved to delete their Twitter account as soon as the damning clip started to spread.

“Imagine being so weird that multiple people figure out you have walls and an aim key,” Bricey said. “You deny and try to get away with it then accidentally put them on stream…”

According to the esports commentator, yyyunggg was trying to prove his innocence by pulling up his task manager, but must have crossed the wires to the point where his stream’s sources were now picking up the modded view.

In the short clip, two figures can be seen through the walls near the ‘Target A’ icon with a green bar above them in the smaller window of BOCW. Meanwhile, the larger display shows what the stream is seeing and is a normal view of the game.

Yyyunggg has deleted all videos and clips from his Twitch channel along with the roughly one-hour February 15 livestream he recorded as the clips were being shared on Twitter.

London Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and Connect’s David ‘Dqvee’ Davies were beside themselves after encountering the player online.

call of duty cheater twitch streamer yyyunggg
via Signatxre Twitter
A screenshot of the streamer with players visible through walls.

“I went on theatre and he was pre-firing through everything on his stream,” Zer0 said. “He went ‘watch this I bet I get this ace’ then got an ace hahaha.”

Call of Duty has a big problem with hackers at the moment. Everything from the battle royale, Warzone, being infested with the lot, as well as pros being concerned that cheaters could seep into official matches.

In this case, the community was able to plainly sort out that the player wasn’t legit, but there are still people who want to see meaningful solutions from Treyarch or Activision to help with Call of Duty’s many cheaters.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:52 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 21:59

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League CDL

The 2021 Call of Duty League season continues on February 18 with the second event of Stage 1 – here’s everything you need to follow & watch the competition live.

  • CoD League Stage 1 Week 2 takes place February 18-21.
  • All 12 teams will be competing; valuable CDL Points on the line ahead of Stage 1 Major.
  • Marquee matchups include OpTic vs Ultra, ROKKR vs NYSL, Empire vs Ravens.

With the Opening Weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League Season now in the books, the CDL turns its attention to the second week of Stage 1 as the race for better seeding in the upcoming Major is starting to heat up.

There are now only two weeks of group-play left before the Major, meaning that time and opportunities to earn CDL Points are running short for teams looking to get a good starting position in the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Schedule

There are four days of matches for this event: two each on Feb 18-19 and a pair of three-match days on Feb 20-21.

Day 1: Thursday, February 18

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 19)
Game 1 Guerrillas vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2: Friday, February 19

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 20)
Game 1 Surge vs ROKKR 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Subliners vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3: Saturday, February 20

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 21)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Guerrillas vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Ultra vs FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4: Sunday, February 21

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 22)
Game 1 Legion vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Surge vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Subliners vs ROKKR 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Stage 1 Week 2 Essentials

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.