Aspiring COD pro accidentally exposes his Black Ops Cold War hacks on stream

A Call of Duty player exposed himself cheating in Black Ops Cold War after apparently trying to clear his name of accusations. Though this competitor was unaware that he was actually broadcasting the hacks on Twitch.

British esports commentator Alan ‘Bricey’ Brice called out the aspiring CoD pro player on Twitter with a clip that clearly had the main game running alongside a modded view that had eyes on the enemy team.

The player in question goes by ‘yyyunggg’ and quickly moved to delete their Twitter account as soon as the damning clip started to spread.

“Imagine being so weird that multiple people figure out you have walls and an aim key,” Bricey said. “You deny and try to get away with it then accidentally put them on stream…”

According to the esports commentator, yyyunggg was trying to prove his innocence by pulling up his task manager, but must have crossed the wires to the point where his stream’s sources were now picking up the modded view.

In the short clip, two figures can be seen through the walls near the ‘Target A’ icon with a green bar above them in the smaller window of BOCW. Meanwhile, the larger display shows what the stream is seeing and is a normal view of the game.

Yyyunggg has deleted all videos and clips from his Twitch channel along with the roughly one-hour February 15 livestream he recorded as the clips were being shared on Twitter.

Read more: Best Black Ops Cold War weapons to use in Warzone

London Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and Connect’s David ‘Dqvee’ Davies were beside themselves after encountering the player online.

“I went on theatre and he was pre-firing through everything on his stream,” Zer0 said. “He went ‘watch this I bet I get this ace’ then got an ace hahaha.”

Call of Duty has a big problem with hackers at the moment. Everything from the battle royale, Warzone, being infested with the lot, as well as pros being concerned that cheaters could seep into official matches.

In this case, the community was able to plainly sort out that the player wasn’t legit, but there are still people who want to see meaningful solutions from Treyarch or Activision to help with Call of Duty’s many cheaters.