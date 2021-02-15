Logo
3 Black Ops weapons that should return in Cold War & Warzone Season 2

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:31

by Tanner Pierce
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 is just a few days away at this point and details about the season are scarce, so we thought it would be interesting to break down the guns we’d like to see return from previous COD games during Season 2.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is set to start on February 24, 2021, and just like the previous season, it’s more than likely set to bring new multiplayer maps, new Zombies experiences, and new weapons to the game.

Despite only being 9 days out, we have no official confirmation about what the season will bring, and only an unverified leak about a couple of weapons that might be released. But what about weapons that could return from previous CoD games, namely Black Ops 1?

Considering the return of the MAC-11 in BOCW, it’s entirely possible that old weapons make a comeback once again in Season 2. Here are three from the first game that we want to see.

Dragonov

Activision
Despite making an appearance in previous Black Ops games, players last saw the Dragonov in Modern Warfare (2019).

Right now, Black Ops Cold War is in desperate need of a new sniper rifle. Currently, players are still forced to work with the three that launched with the game – Pellington, Tundra, and M82 – and while they are formidable, it’s clear that the sniper section needs some love.

Because of that, and because the game currently doesn’t include a decent semi-auto sniper choice, the Dragonov from BO1 would fit perfectly. While the weapon hasn’t been an extremely popular choice in past CoD games, there’s a chance for the weapon to really shine here in BOCW, especially depending on the maps we get.

If they do add the Dragunov, let’s hope it’s not similar to the Modern Warfare counterpart, which was known for being one of the weaker weapons in the game.

Galil

Activision
The Galil is so popular that it has appeared in all four Black Ops games in some way.

This one is a no-brainer. The Galil is easily one of the most popular Assault Rifles in Black Ops history due to its high rate-of-fire, low recoil, and decent handling. It’s so popular that it’s made an appearance in one way, shape, or form in all four previous entries in the Black Ops series, almost making its inclusion in BOCW an inevitability.

While the game just got an assault rifle in the form of the Groza during Season 1, the Galil’s inclusion in Season 2 could help transition people away from the current metagame, and could even provide a new viable option within Warzone as well.

HK21

Rounding out our list is an LMG. Like the sniper category, the LMG selection is pretty limited in Black Ops Cold War, with players only having access to the same 3 available since launch.

Because of this, a new one would be perfect for the game, specifically the HK21 from Black Ops 1. For those that remember it, the weapon had a solid rate of fire, as well as some of the lowest recoil in its class. If Treyarch brought the same weapon over to BOCW, it has the potential to be a powerhouse.

LMGs aren’t really highly-used weapons within Black Ops Cold War, so it’s possible the release of a new one could have the potential to change that – regardless of whether or not it’s the HK21,

There you have it – three classic Black Ops guns that we believe could have a nice spot in Cold War & Warzone. Let us know which weapons you’d like to see added in Season 2 by tweeting at us @Dexertointel.

CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: Team of the Week & MVP

Published: 15/Feb/2021 18:06 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 18:07

by Jacob Hale
Dexerto CDL 2021 Team of the Week after Atlanta FaZe Home Series
Call of Duty League

With the opening weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League season out of the way, we saw some teams succeed while others floundered. But which players were the standouts from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series?

This season, we’ll be picking the biggest stars each week that helped secure their team the victory and naming them as one of our Team of the Week players.

Be it through insane slaying stats, clutch performances or just moments of unfathomable talent, these were the best players at the opening weekend of the CDL — and our choice of MVP from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

CDL 2021 Stage 1: Opening Weekend TOTW

CDL 2021 team of the week atlanta faze home series MVP Kenny, Abezy, Huke and Cammy

This is our first Team of the Week of the 2021 CDL season, filled with some familiar faces and some possible surprise entries.

LA Thieves and Atlanta FaZe are the only 2-0 teams currently, while Paris Legion already look out of their depth with a 0-2 record. That said, there’s still a whole lot of CoD to play. Here’s the best players from opening weekend, and why we picked them.

MVP: Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams — LA Thieves

LA Thieves Kenny CDL 2021.
LA Thieves
Kenny is our MVP for the opening weekend of CDL 2021.

With LA Thieves topping the CDL 2021 standings, the player that put in the best performance and our MVP for Stage 1, Week 1 has to be Kenny.

He almost looks back to his best, and it’s clear to see why his peers value him so highly, with a 1.15 KD across the weekend. He consistently played brilliantly and had some clutch moments against New York Subliners that, without him, could have seen the match end very differently.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan — Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra's Cammy.
Call of Duty League
Cammy was the star of the show for Toronto Ultra.

Toronto Ultra recorded an important win over Florida Mutineers at the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, and Cammy was an integral part of that.

The Scot proved what he could do towards the tail end of the 2020 season and it looks like he’s not slowing down anytime soon. He was instrumental in holding Toronto up, especially with his 36-29 Control performance helping them edge the win.

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland — Dallas Empire

Dallas Empire Huke CDL 2021
Dallas Empire
Huke was in his finest form during Opening Weekend.

‘Huke the Nuke’ is a very apt nickname that fans have given to the Dallas star, and he proved them all right in the opening weekend.

Despite a loss to Minnesota RØKKR to round out the weekend, Huke played consistently brilliantly and had a number of highlight plays.

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris — Atlanta FaZe

abezy cdl 2021 atlanta faze
Call of Duty League
All of Atlanta played incredibly, but aBeZy’s clutch 3-piece against OpTic was key to their victory.

Each Atlanta player had their moments over the weekend, but their momentous win over OpTic Chicago could turn out to be one of the most important of the season.

While Simp and Arcitys put up great stats across their matches, the map win on Moscow Hardpoint that kept them in the series was thanks to an absolutely huge play from aBeZy. Without him, the match could very easily have ended 3-1 in OpTic’s favor, and his impact on the team’s win can not be understated.

So, that’s our Team of the Week for the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first weekend of CDL 2021.

Obviously, there were a number of players who played fantastically that didn’t make the list. The likes of Dashy, Arcitys, Gunless and CleanX all had incredible moments, and we fully expect them to make our TOTW multiple times throughout the season.

Be sure to check out our CDL 2021 power rankings to keep track of which teams are rising and falling this season, because we’re definitely in for a ride.