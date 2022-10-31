Everything in CoD Mobile Season 10 update: First Mythic Operator skin, new Ballista skill, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

CoD Mobile Season 10 is next up on the calendar and while it’s early days yet, we already know plenty about the major update. From a look at a new map and weapon on the way to a rundown on the game’s very first Mythic Operator skin, here’s everything you need to know.

Hot on the heels of Season 9’s undead patch which marked the return of classic CoD Zombies, fans are already looking ahead at what’s to come in the next big content drop. And while it’s still a ways off, the Season 10 update is already shaping up to be one of the biggest of 2022.

With a range of new content on the way, including a new map, weapon, and Operator Skill to name a few upcoming additions, there’s plenty to look forward to. Not to mention, the first every Mythic-tier Operator skin is on the way too.

So before the full reveal, be sure to brush up with everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 10.

Activision With CoD Mobile Season 9 winding down, the next big content drop is coming into focus.

No official date has been confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 10 just yet, however, the current Season 9 Battle Pass does give us a rough idea of when to expect the new update.

Season 9 draws to a close on Friday, November 11, marking one full month with Zombies in focus. Thus, we can expect Season 10 to roll over immediately, with new content coming online that very same day.

Though as always, unexpected delays can hold things back, so we’ll keep you updated here once an official release date is locked in.

First ever Mythic Operator skin in CoD Mobile

While we’ve seen a handful of Mythic-tier weapon skins in previous updates, we’ve never seen what an Operator at the highest rarity would look like. That is, until Season 10 arrives and changes things.

With the next update comes the “first ever Mythic character skin in CoD Mobile” in the form of Spectre – Hunter T-3. Early teasers have shown this heavily armored figure with both blue and red designs, hinting at an evolving skin similar to the Mythic weapons.

Exactly how we’ll unlock this Mythic skin remains to be seen, but it’s safe to expect a similar method to the controversial weapon unlock model.

Black Ops Cold War’s Crossroads Strike map lands in CoD Mobile

Yet another Black Ops Cold War map appears to be making the jump to the handheld title as Crossroads has been advertised for Season 10. However, it’s not the standard version of the snow-covered map. Instead, CoD Mobile looks to be bringing a smaller variant in Crossroads Strike.

We’ve seen a number of Strike versions of popular maps over the years and this will seemingly be no different. Though given the smaller layout of Crossroads already, it’s safe to assume the Strike variation will be even more chaotic.

LAPA SMG coming to CoD Mobile in Season 10

Joining the ever-growing CoD Mobile arsenal in Season 10 is none other than the LAPA SMG. This late arrival in Black Ops Cold War immediately made an impact in Season 6, serving as one of the more well-rounded options in the game.

When it comes to CoD Mobile, it’s safe to expect much the same as an early advertisement has promised an “easy to control” SMG that fights best at mid-range.

New Operator Skill & Shadow Blade BR Class

Also arriving in Season 10 appears to be a devastating Operator Skill called ‘Ballista’. This new option gives players a deadly rail gun that can be charged up then fired through walls. If you just so happen to see enemy outlines through surfaces, this tool is a surefire way to guarantee a few kills.

Last but not least, early leaks have also indicated a new Battle Royale class is on the way in Season 10 as well. Referred to as ‘Shadowblade,’ this stealthy class reduces footstep sounds and also provides a Genji-esque ability from Overwatch. At the press of a button, this class equips a sword to deflect incoming bullets. If you release the ability before it runs out, you can then charge at nearby targets, according to leaked intel.

As always, we’ll be sure to keep you up to speed with all the latest details surrounding CoD Mobile Season 10 in the lead-up to its arrival.