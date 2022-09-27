Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 update: Krig-6 AR, Ice Drake Mythic, Zombies, more

CoD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and while official details are scarce for now, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New weapons and the possible return of classic Zombies is just the tip of the iceberg.

As Season 8: Train to Nowhere begins to wind down, CoD Mobile fans are quickly shifting their attention to the next content drop. While devs have been fairly quiet on Season 9 thus far, early leaks and teasers from other regions have let slip a few crucial details already.

From yet another Black Ops Cold War weapon to the imminent return of round-based Zombies, there’s plenty on the way.

So before things kick off, be sure to brush up on everything we know thus far about the CoD Mobile Season 9 update.

Activision CoD Mobile Season 8 is quickly winding down as devs gear up for the next major content drop.

For the time being, no exact release date has been announced for CoD Mobile Season 9. However, based on Season 8’s endpoint, it appears the next big update is set for Wednesday, October 12.

This marks a full five weeks since the previous season took over, falling in line with the usual cadence of new seasons in CoD Mobile. Though it’s worth keeping in mind that plans can always change and Activision is yet to confirm this date for Season 9’s launch. Rest assured we’ll keep you posted here once things are made official.

Cold War Krig-6 Assault Rifle lands in CoD Mobile Season 9

While not yet official for the western version of CoD Mobile, the Chinese build of CoD Mobile has begun teasing the arrival of a new Black Ops Cold War gun in Season 9. That gun being the Krig-6 Assault Rifle.

Having only appearing in Cold War previously, this will mark the AR’s second appearance in a CoD title. As a powerful and accurate weapon, the Krig was a popular competitive gun due to its fast TTK and long range potential.

While the default gun itself appears to be landing in Season 9, the Krig is also set to be accompanied by a new Mythic-tier skin, if early intel holds true. Back in Season 2 of Warzone and Cold War, the Krig received an Ice Drake Blueprint that completely transformed the gun into a chilling dragon. Now, it appears CoD Mobile fans will soon have access to the very same design.

Classic Zombies could be returning in CoD Mobile Season 9

“Horde Incoming,” a September 18 YouTube upload warned CoD Mobile players. While an exact date wasn’t provided, the brief clip specified the undead horde was making its return “this October.” As a result, it’s safe to expect the classic round-based Zombies experience to be available in Season 9.

Zombies Classic first appeared in the handheld title in 2019 and has been featured sporadically ever since. Now, it seems the mode is returning once again at the tail end of 2022.

As for the map in focus, Shi No Numa is seemingly locked in based on the initial trailer, but there’s no telling if any other classics will accompany it. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge.