CoD Mobile devs tease World War 2 weapons coming

CoD Mobile players won’t be missing out on Vanguard content, as the developers have suggested that World War 2 weaponry will be arriving in the future.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is due to release on November 5, bringing the action back to a World War 2 setting. At the time of writing, players are getting their first taste of multiplayer madness, as the open beta unfolds. However, players battling it out on the portable don’t need to worry about missing out.

With the first inkling of Vanguard-themed content appearing with the Arthur Kingsley operator, the developers have suggested more additions are in the pipeline.

CoD Mobile going back to World War 2?

CoD Mobile has received some exciting updates this year, including the thrilling Undead Siege event. While Undead Siege will be absent going forward, there are still interesting additions to come.

With Warzone getting a slice of Vanguard action in a fresh Pacific-themed map, CoD Mobile players will potentially be able to revitalize their loadouts with some classic weaponry.

The developers took a moment to tease upcoming developments, responding to fan calls for World War 2 themed content: “Bruh you got their response finally. Hope they add it soon in a WW2 theme.”

There should be some good options in the future for WWII related weapons to be added 😎 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 11, 2021

Specific weaponry hasn’t been revealed as of yet, but it is safe to assume that Call of Duty classics such as the MP40, Thompson and STG-44 are on the list to cause havoc in the portable shooter.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this as more information develops, so be sure to stay updated here.