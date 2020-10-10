 CoD Mobile devs reveal new map and mode coming in Season 11 - Dexerto
CoD Mobile devs reveal new map and mode coming in Season 11

Published: 10/Oct/2020 14:19

by Connor Bennett
CoD Mobile anniversary logo
Activision

The CoD Mobile devs have confirmed some of the new content coming in Season 11, including the next map and mode, as well as new perks. 

With Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 coming to a close, there has been plenty of interest about what Season 11 could have in store. 

However, the devs have kept things mostly under wraps. There has been no test server ahead of the one-year anniversary update, and as for teasers and reveals, they’ve been kept to a minimum.

The devs have dropped small teasers in replies to fans about “surprises” coming in the new season, as well as hints about “multiple” weapons. However, they’ve now finally revealed their roadmap for the new season – and it includes some exciting new content. 

Halloween Standoff in COD Mobile
Activision
Halloween Standoff is also set to return in CoD Mobile.

Season 11’s roadmap appeared in-game on October 9 once players logged in for the first time, so if you quickly brushed it aside, you might have missed some key details about what’s coming up.

The biggest of which is the new map – King. Just like the Gulag in Season 9 and Pine in Season 10, King comes from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode. 

On top of that, there will also be a new multiplayer game mode in the form of Cranked. If you’ve never played it before, it’s a spin on the typical Team Deathmatch. Players have 30 seconds to get a kill or they’ll explode, and for each kill you get, you will receive bonus points. 

The roadmap for CoD Mobile Season 11.
Activision
The roadmap for CoD Mobile Season 11.

The roadmap also confirms one of the game’s new killstreaks in the form of the Advanced UAV. This had been teased by the devs back in September after one fan begged them for a Blackbird-like scorestreak. 

As for when the new season will drop, the devs have confirmed that will happen on October 14 at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST/1 AM BST. Once the update is released, there will be plenty of new content that comes with it too, but that will only be unveiled at that point.

Black Ops Cold War gunfight
Treyarch

Longtime Call of Duty maker and Treyarch developer David Vonderhaar has responded to concerns over connection in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta, following a host of complaints from players. 

The Black Ops Cold War Beta dropped on October 8, giving (PS4) players another chance to get their hands on Treyarch’s new CoD installment ahead of its November release.

Following on from the Alpha, Treyarch were keen to let players know what had changed, as well as what they will be monitoring going forwards.

However, many members of the CoD community have identified frustrating aspects of the Beta they want adjusted. While skill-based matchmaking once again dominates the discourse, many are also complaining of serious issues with connection, latency and lag.

Black Ops Cold War
Activision
BOCW’s Beta has fixed some of the Alpha’s problems, but has its own too.

What makes the issues all the more confusing, though, is that very few players experienced connection problems in the Alpha. The Beta’s connection issues on the other hand, appear to be affecting a significant portion of the player base.

One of these players is YouTube veteran Drift0r, who highlighted his connection woes as one of the Beta’s most intrusive issues. He communicated this to David Vonderhaar on October 10, after the Treyarch dev asked for a positive and a negative regarding the Beta. “Connection doesn’t feel right. Pretty sure I am behind in every gunfight,” he said.

Vonderhaar responded specifically, confirming that he is prioritizing looking into the issues. “I’ve seen a lot of tweets about the connection,” he replied. “That’s not good. I don’t have any information, but I am going to chase that one down hardcore. Of all the messages I’ve read, that one needs a lot of attention right away.”

Connection issues for many have taken the form of backing away behind cover, only to be killed by an enemy. Needless to say, this is an incredibly annoying way to die.

It’s important to remember that, despite the issues and the fact it’s the second time many players have been able to get their hands on Black Ops Cold War, this is still only a Beta.

Treyarch’s list of fixes and adjustments before the full game releases will be monumental, and pleasing everyone is a truly impossible task.

