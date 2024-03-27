MW3 Season 3 roadmap is exactly what fans wanted as 6 new maps coming soon

The roadmap for MW3’s Season 3 has released and it has fans hopeful for what the future of the games – and the series – may hold.

With Season 3 just around the corner for MW3, the devs revealed the roadmap for content coming when it drops on April 3rd.

The amount of content is impressive, bringing plenty of new maps, game modes, and more for players to dive into.

It’s even striking a cord with the community that has them hopeful for what’s to come for not only MW3 as a game, but for CoD as a series.

Over on the MW3 subreddit, players are praising the roadmap after it was shared, particularly the inclusion of six new 6v6 maps.

Article continues after ad

Activision

“Generational update from SHG. 6 maps, 3 vests, a few new perks, new weapons…”

Last season saw the same amount of maps but spread out over several different modes, almost half of them being remakes or variants of older maps.

Article continues after ad

This season sees only one remake, with the other five being completely original designs from the devs.

To say the MW3 user base is impressed by this amount of content in Season 3 is an understatement, as one user says: “We’ve never had this much consistent post-launch content before. Not even close.”

It even has many fans excited for what future CoD titles can do with their content updates after release, as one person says: “I pray that Treyarch and IW follow their model, and continue to add tons of content with their games.”

Article continues after ad

This upcoming season seems to have sparked a new sense of excitement in the MW3 community, and when it releases on April 3rd, many will be coming back to see what this new content is actually like.