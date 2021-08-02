CoD leaker claims 12 new maps coming to Black Ops Cold War

With only a few months left until the rumored release of the next Call of Duty, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next title. But it seems that Activision and Treyarch has a lot more planned for Black Ops Cold War’s life cycle beyond its first year.

It’s good news for fans of Black Ops Cold War, as Treyarch likely has plans to support the game beyond its first year. 12 new maps are rumored to be on the way, with the majority being post-season releases.

Each season of Black Ops Cold War brings us a range of new maps to play, with the most recent additions to the map pool being classic Black Ops 2 maps Hijacked and Rush that arrived with Season 4.

Advertisement

With Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War on the horizon, we can expect at least three maps coming to the game next season according to the usually reliable CoD leaker MW2 Ghost.

“There are still about 12 maps designed for Cold War yet to come. Say 3 each for S5 and S6, then a bunch post-season” said the leaker on Twitter.

With three expected to be released for Season 6 as well, that leaves six map releases for post-season, if the claims are correct.

There is still about 12 maps designed for Cold War yet to come. Say 3 each for S5 and S5, then a bunch post season That’s a nice amount of maps. Pretty sure there may be a remake post-launch too. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 1, 2021

What maps can we expect?

In July, MW2 Ghost revealed that another two fan favorites from Black Ops 2, Yemen and Plaza would be arriving in Season 5. Following the praise that Treyarch received with the remake of Hijacked and Rush, it’s no surprise that the developers are going down the safe route with remaking some of the classic maps.

Advertisement

Plaza and Yemen may not be the first picks for some veteran players, but they’re certainly fan favorites for a majority. Those that aren’t fans of the old maps were left asking why other fan favorites like Launch and Radiation weren’t picked instead.

Should be seeing Yemen and/or Plaza for Season 5 — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) July 3, 2021

Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War is expected to kick off mid August, but we should hear more about the new maps arriving before the season release.