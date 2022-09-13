Activision bans 500,000 “toxic” players in CoD & Warzone crackdown

Activision announced 500,000 CoD account bans to date, and 300,000 accounts renamed since launching an automated filtering system.

Activision added its RICOCHET anti-cheat system to Warzone at the end of 2021. Despite numerous attempts to build upon and improve RICOCHET, reports of cheating are surging. Some players fear the worse for Warzone 2.

Warzone players have questioned the effectiveness of RICOCHET in the past, even causing some players to jump ship in favor of other battle royal offerings.

For the first time, Activision revealed data regarding the anti-cheat system. The developers also announced a new Code of Conduct for Call of Duty. All players must read it through before entering the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Activision Warzone introduced RICOCHET at the end of 2021.

Activision reveals ban count and announces new Code of Conduct

Activision announced they have banned over 500,000 Call of Duty accounts and forced 300,000 to change their names.

The developers stated, “Since our last Call of Duty community update, our enforcement and anti-toxicity teams have continued to progress, including scrubbing our global player database to remove toxic users.”

A new Code of Conduct was also revealed. Here are the three core values the developers shared.