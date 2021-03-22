CoD 2021 reportedly titled 'WWII: Vanguard' with Sledgehammer developing - Dexerto

After months of speculation, Call of Duty’s 2021 release appears to have been locked in as ‘WWII: Vanguard,’ a follow-up to 2017’s entry developed by Sledgehammer Games.

The next title in the CoD franchise seems to be set in stone after months of speculation. While a WWII setting has been heavily rumored in previous months, we now have a reported working title.

Call of Duty: WWII: Vanguard is the tentative title of the upcoming release, according to early reports from ModernWarzone.

This is allegedly the current internal codename, meaning it could change ahead of release. However, this does appear to confirm the WWII setting, along with locking in Sledgehammer Games as the developers.

Advertisement

With each new entry in the franchise comes a great deal of speculation ahead of release. One major talking point this time around is just who would be developing the title.

Having assisted Infinity Ward on 2019’s Modern Warfare before lending a hand to Treyarch on 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Sledgehammer Games has been rather busy. Though it appears the North American and Australian-based studios under their banners are indeed working on this WWII follow up.

WWII launched in 2017, taking the series back to its ‘boots on the ground’ roots after years of more futuristic warfare. While the earlier entry remained entirely in the WWII period, the 2021 follow-up could venture into the 1950s, according to leaked intel.

Advertisement

This release would mark Sledgehammer’s third independent title in the CoD franchise. The developers first released Advanced Warfare in 2014, followed by WWII in 2017.

It’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for the time being, however. We could still be a few months out from an official reveal, leaving plenty of time for plans to change.

While the setting appears to be locked, as do the developers, the final title could be altered from this internal codename.