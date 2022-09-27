Censor threatens to expose Call of Duty hackers after getting list from cheat provider

Call of Duty competitor Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has threatened to expose a huge chunk of Call of Duty hackers after getting a list of names from a cheat service provider.

Censor has long been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty, despite not having any luck in his push to reach the CoD League so far.

He’s no slouch in the game though: he has regularly been the number one player in the Top 250 of Vanguard ranked play, fighting off the advances of cheaters to keep them as far down the rankings as possible.

Now, with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Censor has accessed a list of a number of names of people who have cheated on Call of Duty, and threatened to expose them.

Posting to Twitter, Censor said: “I have a list of multiple people who have downloaded cheats over the past year directly from the cheating source. Should I start exposing?”

He went on to expose one cheater on Twitter, who went on to make their account private, before saying he’ll expose more.

“I definitely want to expose all these cheaters,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s anyone who downloaded cheats from January 1 until today [September 26]. Everything’s going to get exposed because I just don’t care. When I get this information, it needs to be used properly. F**k you if you’re a cheater. You are a loser and you will get exposed.”

How exactly Censor has gained access to this list of names, whether it’s simply by seeing who’s joined the Discord or some other means, is unclear.

That said, if anybody has used this particular cheating provider (Censor didn’t reveal which), the Boston Breach Challengers star is on the case.