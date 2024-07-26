Call of Duty cheat providers shut down as Activision strikes again

Activision has managed to shut down two more major Call of Duty cheat providers as complaints of hackers, predominantly in battle royale title Warzone, continue to run rampant.

In recent months, the complaints around hackers have started to ramp up once again, with some even claiming that the situation has got as bad as prime Verdansk, before Activision even made their Ricochet anti-cheat.

In 2022, cheat provider Cynical Software shut down after the threat of legal action from Activision, and now two more have joined them two years later.

Article continues after ad

On Thursday, July 25, it was revealed that two more providers had been shut down after being served legal notices: RagingNation and Stealthware.

In a statement to users, RagingNation said: “Someone affiliated with our business has received a legal notice from Activision. We may not agree with the assertions made in these legal demands, but we are in no position to litigate with such a large company.

Article continues after ad

“It brings us no pleasure to inform all of you that we will be closing our business starting today. Thank you all for supporting us through today! We love our community, and this was the last thing we wanted to have to do.”

Article continues after ad

In May 2024, it was confirmed that the biggest Call of Duty cheat provider, EngineOwning, was hit with a $14.4m fine following an Activision lawsuit against them, with Activision entitled to seize full control of the “illicit enterprise,” including the company’s domain name.

Nevertheless, players are still reporting coming up against cheaters in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, so there is still work to be done, especially in the upper echelons of ranked modes where top streamers and pros come up against hackers on a daily basis.