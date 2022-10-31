CDL teams to design their own MW2 weapon blueprints & new 2023 season jerseys

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

According to Dexerto sources, each Call of Duty League franchise is in the process of designing its own weapon blueprints for Modern Warfare 2, as well as new jerseys for players and fans to rep their team.

In recent years, Call of Duty developers have released CoD League skins for each team, only to come under fire over what many have deemed lackluster designs or for not allowing the organizations themselves to work on the camos.

When the CDL camos in Modern Warfare 2 were leaked by dataminers, revealing a somewhat similar design to those in Vanguard (pictured below), there was more concern from fans over the “generic” designs.

Activision The Vanguard Call of Duty League camos received criticism when they launched.

That looks set to become a non-issue in the future, however, as sources have told Dexerto that each franchise is working on its own blueprint, set to launch in early 2023.

We’ve been given a timeframe of “Spring 2023,” which might mean it’ll come later than the launch of Season 2, which is expected to be around mid-January.

Which weapons will get their own blueprints is not yet confirmed at the time of writing, but one option suggested is that teams will vote on which gun gets the blueprints, and all teams will design for the same weapon.

Teams given creative freedom for new 2023 jerseys

Our sources have also stated that franchises are designing their own new jerseys this year, given full creative freedom over how their game-day attire will look for the upcoming season, rather than following a template as has happened in previous years. This should mean a much wider variety of designs than in the last three years, and far more creativity in teams’ offerings.

We would expect these to launch before blueprints, given the above timeline, as they should be ready for the opening tournament of MW2.

The CDL itself launches early for the 2023 season, with Major 1 taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina from December 15-18.