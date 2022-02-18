OpTic owner H3CZ slams “offensive” CDL camos: “Who keeps choking?”

OpTic Gaming owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has slammed the new Call of Duty League skins in CoD: Vanguard, even calling them “offensive.”

Alongside the launch of Ranked Play on February 17, the Call of Duty League skins started to appear and get shown across the internet, despite not actually being in the game yet.

It didn’t take long for the skins to start appearing on social media and, inevitably, players and fans started clowning the new weapon camos.

That’s not all, though — before long, the players and owners themselves were letting their feelings be known, and many weren’t impressed.

Vanguard CDL camos… W or L? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e9slYIximr — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) February 17, 2022

Many questioned why the camos were so generic and not unique for each team (besides the colors), with some insisting that each camo should at least have the team logo on it.

Of all the people to upset, though, OpTic H3CZ is one of the last people you’d want to, as one of the most popular personalities in the scene and owner of the most popular team.

“I don’t know what’s more offensive, the way they titled our camo “Texas OpTics” or the way they designed our camo,” he said, before following up with a tweet asking “who keeps choking?”

I don't know whats more offensive, the way they titled our camo "Texas OpTics" or the way they designed our camo… C'monnnnn man. — OpTic VALOHecZ (@H3CZ) February 18, 2022

who keeps choking man… — OpTic VALOHecZ (@H3CZ) February 18, 2022

It didn’t take long for Vanguard developers Sledgehammer Games to address H3CZ’ concerns, though perhaps not as much as he would have liked.

They confirmed that they had a fix in the works for the ‘Texas OpTics’ name given to the camos that would be implemented “as soon as possible.”

We have a fix for this error that will be implemented as soon as possible.https://t.co/78NkzVi2pM — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) February 17, 2022

It’s unlikely they completely change the weapon camos now, but at the very least we should see OpTic Texas camos before too long — and not Texas OpTics.