CDL Stage 2 Groups & schedule announced: FaZe vs Thieves; OpTic vs Empire - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League has announced the two groups of teams in Stage 2 of the 2021 regular season, and there are some stacked squads matched up together for what should be an exciting next few weeks.

Stages are a new addition to the CDL regular-season format this year – there are five in total, each featuring three weeks of group-play matches followed by a $500,000 Major.

At the start of each Stage, the 12 teams are drawn into two groups of six, in which they play five matches during the three weeks to determine where they finish in their group and, thus, where they start in the bracket of the next Major.

Advertisement

CDL Stage 2 Groups

On March 12, the league announced the two groups for Stage 2:

Group A:

Atlanta FaZe (8-0)

Los Angeles Thieves (5-3)

New York Subliners (6-4)

Toronto Ultra (3-5)

Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-5)

London Royal Ravens (0-6)

Group B:

Dallas Empire (6-3)

OpTic Chicago (6-3)

Florida Mutineers (3-5)

Paris Legion (2-4)

Minnesota ROKKR (3-3)

Seattle Surge (1-5)

These groups were determined by representatives from all 12 teams — either coaches or players. Based on where their squad placed in the Stage 1 Major, the representatives chose which teams to either keep or send to the other group.

CDL Stage 2 Schedule

As mentioned above, Stage 2 will be divided into three weekly Home Series events followed by the Major:

Week 1 — March 18-21: Toronto Ultra Home Series

Week 2 — March 25-28: CDL Home Series (no host team)

Week 3 — April 1-4: LA Guerrillas Home Series

Stage 2 Major: April 5-11

Here are the detailed schedules for all three weeks of group-play:

CDL Stage 2 — Week 1 schedule

CDL Stage 2 — Week 2 schedule

CDL Stage 2 — Week 3 schedule

CDL Stage 2 Preview

Ahead of the first week of league matches, Reverse Sweep’s own Enable and Pacman gave a breakdown of how they expect things to unfold in Stage 2 of the regular season.

Advertisement

For more information about this season, including a full event schedule, updated standings, the latest competitive ruleset and more, make sure to visit our 2021 CDL season page here.